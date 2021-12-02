Abortion, the debate is very open in Poland, Chile, France and the USA

After more than 40 years of legal abortion in Italy, the abortion, from being exceptional it was, now appears as something normal and acquired. Whenever a public figure – Alfonso Signorini is just the latest in a long series – declares himself opposed to the practice, a chaos breaks out. As if no one could even afford to question that the fetus is just “a lump of cells”, as if “the body is mine and I manage it” were a verse from the Gospel.

Chile rejects the legalization of abortion

But as much as the newspapers love to give voice and space to only one part, that according to which abortion is a human right, and the major international organizations, from the UN to the European Union, have placed a tombstone on the debate, clicking on beware whenever someone dares to question the freedom of women, people have never put their hearts in peace. The fetus is the enfant (voiceless) par excellence and on the balance to be found, to defend the right to life in a non-punitive way towards women, the whole world is still heatedly debated. In short, abortion is not a closed problem. On the contrary.

Just scroll through this week’s news. Yesterday, despite incessant abortion propaganda, the Congress of Chile has rejected a law which would have decriminalized abortion up to the second month. The proposal was rejected 65 votes to 62: at least five center-left deputies were decisive, surprisingly siding with the conservatives.

Debates in France, Poland and the USA

The exact opposite occurred in France, where to “strengthen the right to abortion” the National Assembly allowed women to abort up to the fourteenth week, instead of the twelfth as required by the current law. The center-right deputies managed by a whisker to prevent the possibility for doctors to make conscientious objection from being canceled.

Poland has also returned to discuss, which has recently approved important restrictions on the possibility of abortion and where today the discussion started yesterday in the House will continue on a new bill, a popular initiative, which aims to define abortion. a murder. NGOs tear their clothes shouting the humanitarian coup, blaming the ruling party, without considering that the proposal came from below, from the Polish population.

Finally, we cannot fail to mention the United States, where yesterday the Supreme Court heard the oral arguments of the case of the century – Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization – which could lead to the end of abortion as a constitutional right, giving back to states, i.e. citizens, the ability to decide whether to allow it or not.

The right to abortion is not a written ending

Abortion as a human right that reduces the fetus to a mass of cells is an unscientific fable, which is believed by an extreme minority in the world. If in many countries of Africa and Asia the termination of pregnancy is still an unspeakable taboo, even in many of the most advanced states from the point of view of individual rights the dogma of absolute freedom towards unborn children is wavering. In others, however, it is strengthened.

However, it is the demonstration that the discussion is not closed and that abortion as a right is not an ineluctable destiny of the most advanced societies. The voiceless par excellence continues to make the consciences of the whole world whisper, in some cases, and cry out in others.

@LeoneGrotti

Photo Ansa