Abortions can resume at some Texas clinics

(CNN) — A Texas state court has issued a temporary restraining order against certain local and state officials that prevents them from enforcing a nearly century-old abortion ban in the state.

For a short period of time, the order will allow some Texas clinics to resume the procedure until about six weeks into the pregnancy. A separate Texas law banning abortion will go into effect in the coming weeks.

Tuesday’s temporary restraining order will last until July 12, according to the Harris County Prosecutor’s Office. The court has set a hearing for that day.

The providers filed the lawsuit Monday against the handful of local district attorneys whose jurisdictions cover the locations of some of their clinics, as well as some state officials, including Attorney General Ken Paxton, who may play a role in enforcing the law. prohibition.

“This decision will allow abortion services to resume at many clinics across the state, connecting Texans with the essential health care they need,” Marc Hearron, senior attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is involved, said in a statement. if. “Every hour that abortion is accessible in Texas is a victory.”

Earlier, Paxton on Friday issued a notice after the US Supreme Court ruling telling local prosecutors they could prosecute under pre-Roe law.