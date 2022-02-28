About 20 Dominicans are stranded in Ukraine

The Foreign Minister, Robert Alvarezrevealed that some 20 Dominicans, including 15 adults and five minors, are stranded in Ukraine after the start of the war.

He reported that the Dominican government manages the departure of the Creoles through its diplomatic missions in Germany, Russia, Turkey and other nearby countries.

“On Ukraine there are approximately 20 Dominicans, about 15 adults and five minors, and our embassies in Germany, Russia, Turkey and all the surrounding countries are working, they are in contact with them. They are making every possible effort to get him out,” he said.

He reported that the countries of the Schengen area have agreed to receive Creoles, even though they do not have that visa for humanitarian reasons.

Request to create “humanitarian corridor”

He specified that he was taking advantage of the occasion to ask the Secretary General of the United Nations to create a humanitarian corridor for all foreigners who are in a situation of vulnerability on Ukrainian territory.

The foreign minister affirmed that the armed conflict has implications for all of humanity and that, as President Luis Abinader expressed in his speech, difficult times are ahead because the problem will have an impact on fuel and food prices.

He stressed that the principle of non-intervention to another nation was violated, which is why a ceasefire has been requested and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, as a result of diplomatic negotiations.