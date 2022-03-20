About 35 people are hospitalized for COVID-19

The Department of Health reported this morning that some 35 people are hospitalized for COVID-19.

The admitted patients correspond to 27 adults and eight pediatric patients. Yesterday the number of hospitalized was 33.

Today no deaths are reported due to COVID-19; 35 people are hospitalized. Right now, the positivity rate stands at 5.14%. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the safest and most reliable way to generate protection. pic.twitter.com/REtxCCdupl — Department of Health of Puerto Rico (@desaludpr) March 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Health did not report additional deaths from the coronavirus today.

“Today there are no deaths reported due to COVID-19; 35 people are hospitalized. Right now, the positivity rate stands at 5.14%. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the safest and most reliable way to generate protection”, reads the information from the agency published through social networks.

Likewise, an average of 63 confirmed positive cases detected through molecular tests and an average of 101 probable positive cases through antigen tests were reported.

In addition, a positivity rate of 5.14% was recorded.