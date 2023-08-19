about 50 million dollars

It takes a lot of money to play a plastic doll wrapped in a bright pink box and we can already say that for sure. This is the result of Margot Robbie’s bonus deal with Warner received from the gross revenue of the Barbie film. an additional check of approximately $50 million,

At the time of this writing, Barbie is the 25th highest grossing film of all time has raised about $1.2 billionand is projected to reach 1.5 billion before leaving the theatres.

Variety writes:

“Margot Robbie is being rewarded richly for her pivotal role in bringing ‘Barbie’ to the big screen. The star and producer of summer’s biggest hit, according to three separate sources in the know, will pay and box The Office will earn an estimated $50 million in bonuses from the deal.

director and co-writer of “Barbie”, greta gerwig, possibly a bonus due to the film’s runaway success. Since its release a month ago, “Barbie” has grossed an impressive $526.3 million at the domestic box office, as well as $657.6 million at the international box office. It’s $1.18 billion worldwide, a number that should keep rising as “Barbie” continues to top the box office charts.

The film is now the second highest-grossing opening in Warner Bros. history behind “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2”. This too Highest grossing film ever directed by a womanCo-directed by Jennifer Lee, surpassing the previous record holder, “Frozen II”.