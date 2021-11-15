About Alexander Payne’s Schmidt, with Jack Nicholson

About Schmidt (About Schmidt) is a 2002 film, directed by Alexander Payne and presented in competition at the 55th Cannes Film Festival. Written by Louis Begley and written by Alexander Payne, with the editing of Kevin Tent and the music of Rolfe Kent, About Schmidt is played by Jack Nicholson, Kathy Bates, Hope Davis, Dermot Mulroney, June Squibb. The film received two Academy Award nominations in 2003 (Best Actor in a Leading Role to Jack Nicholson, Best Supporting Actress to Kathy Bates) and won two Golden Globes (Best Actor in a Drama to Jack Nicholson, Best Screenplay to Alexander Payne and Jim Taylor).

Synopsis

An insurance company officer in Nebraska, Warren Schmidt has just retired when he is suddenly widowed after 42 years of marriage. He thus finds himself dealing with a disappointing past and a future that anguishes him even more. So, to find new reasons for her existence, she travels to Denver in a camper van to reconnect with her daughter, Jeannie, and persuade her not to marry her boyfriend. The results, however, will unfortunately be rather bitter.

How to face the impending third age and inevitably it presents itself vivid and cowardly with obvious signs both on oneself and in the people and elements that surround us? It is the existential doubt that afflicts Warren Schmidt, close to seventy, just retired. His wife dies. His daughter, close to the wedding, would like to save him, who places him in the future love nest where Warren comes into contact with the future, bizarre son-in-law and his mother (a delightful Kathy Bates). Without indulging in the pietisms that a story like this might have encountered, Alexander Payne directs with subtle delicacy a story of inspired sensitivity, orchestrating with class a very bitter dramatic comedy about the joys (very few, almost infinitesimal) and pains (many) of a man who is far from perfect – not only that: he is the tragic personification of a country arrogant and bewildered, the USA, especially the deep and lost province. Because, if we think well, the protagonist of the film does not even slowly approach the saint’s shin. He is a liar, standoffish, indifferent man, far from the world in mentality and convictions. Ready to live the last fires of life in a state of complete and anonymous solitude, ignored by others, cynical and disillusioned, destined to inhabit an existence without flickers or jokes. He is an anti-hero of lucid awareness who sets out on a dreary avenue of sunset. Yet you can’t help but love him – or at least pity him. Because? What a question: for Jack Nicholson, in what is his best performance of the last fifteen years. An irresistible concentrate that stands out with cruel bitterness, bittersweet sensitivity, false sweetness. A senility represented with sensitivity and measure, sobriety and proportion, suspended on a fleeting balance in which dramatic registers and funny tones collide. In short, a radical and memorable interpretation, which would have happily deserved an Oscar – for which he was nominated. Too bad, or maybe not: it is yet another demonstration that Nicholson belongs to the rare breed of champions.