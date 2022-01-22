about backwards compatibility with PS1, PS2 and PS3?

A few days after the suspected appearance of some PlayStation 3 games on the PlayStation 5 store, here comes a curious message from Sony Japan that anticipates the arrival of a new announcement scheduled for tomorrow.

The editors of the PlayStation Japan Twitter profile have confirmed that tomorrow, Sunday 23 January, it will be published, featuring the Japanese singer and producer. Kenshi Yonezu, a new mysterious spot. The short clip accompanying the message, which you can take a look at at the bottom, features the iconic four symbols of the Dualshock controller keys and – even more interesting – quote the numbers “1, 2, 3“like the”PlayStation passwords“.

Of course it could be pure coincidence, and the announcement could turn out to be completely unrelated to the backward compatibility of PlayStation 5. However, the timing and apparent clues disseminated by Sony leave room for speculation and hopes of those who would like to relive the great PS1 classics, PS2 And PS3 on Sony’s flagship. Of course, we advise you to take what is reported with extreme caution, waiting to find out tomorrow what the Japanese company has in store.

According to the latest forecasts from market analysts, PlayStation 5 will sell twice as much as Xbox Series X | S in 2022.