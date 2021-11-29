“About fame I have realized a bitter truth”

In 2018 George Clooney ended up involved in a violent accident in Sardinia. What happened shortly afterwards made him reflect on a very dark side of fame …

George Clooney, recently sixty, told himself in an interview with the Sunday Times, and for the occasion he reflected on a rather bitter episode that he experienced right in Italy, even if not in the parts of Lake Como, his favorite area of ​​residence. Someone will remember what happened, but it is the first time that George explains how he made him think about a dark aspect of fame…

On 10 July 2018, while George Clooney he was in Sardinia to shoot the miniseries Paragraph 22, was hit by a car while driving one motorcycle. Nothing serious happened, but for the star it was the second incident of this type (the first occurred in 2007 in New Jersey), and while waiting for help he was very scared. Someone approached to film the scene via smartphone. Tells:

If you are a public figure, what you accomplish, when you are there on the ground to think that it could be the last minute of your life, is that for some people you will become entertainment for their Facebook page. I am quite a positive one, but that thing made me realize, quite clearly, that you are here just to amuse them … you would like to take them one by one and teach them a good lesson.

Clooney knows what he’s talking about: on the occasion of the previous accident in the States, about twenty people from the Palisades Medical Center, where he was hospitalized, were suspended from work: they had looked into his report and his analyzes without authorization! We will see Clooney on screen in Tickets to Paradise by Ol Parker, opposite Julia Roberts, while his latest directorial effort will be on Prime Video in January, The Tender Bar interpreted by Ben Affleck.