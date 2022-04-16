About Indigo, Evaluna and Camilo’s baby, other neutral names chosen by celebrities for their children | People | Entertainment

There is an increase in gender neutral names for children, especially among celebrities.

For some of them, gender and sexuality are fluidso they are increasingly considering names unisex for your children. This means that they can be given to girls and boys.

The clan kardashian jenner he has become particularly famous for baptizing his offspring with names that do not reveal gender. North, Mason, True, Stormi are examples of it.

The new neutral name that has just been added to the list and is making a lot of noise these days is Indigoso called the first baby of the singers Camilo and Evaluna, and who was born a few days ago. The artists chose the name many months before her birth and it is the title of a song that they both dedicate to their firstborn.

What does Indigo mean, the name of Camilo and Evaluna Montaner’s baby

All the Kardashian-Jenner babies

the matriarch Chris Jenner with their husbands rob kardashian (1978-1991) and Bruce Jenner (1991-2015) fathered six children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie, and all of them, except Kendall, have created their own families and none is the exception in this trend.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters on a postcard from 2018, with 9 of the 11 children they have had with their families. Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream and Kylie Jenner’s second baby are not pictured. Photo: Taken from hearstapps.com

Kourtneythe oldest of the brothers, has three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Mason Dash, Penelope Scotland Y Reign Aston.

kim had four children with her ex-husband Kanye West: the children psalms Y Saint and the girls Chicago Y North.

khloe only have the small Truewhich she fathered with basketball player and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Robthe youngest of the Kardashians, also only has one daughter, Dream Reneewho procreated with the influencer Blac Chyna.

Kyliethe youngest of the entire clan, is the mother of the girl Stormy and of a newborn who has not yet named, but was initially going to be called wolf. They are the children she has with rapper Travis Scott.

The Beckham children

The Beckahm children, along with their father David, at their mother Victoria’s show at London Fashion Week in 2019. Photo: Taken from Popsugar.com

The former soccer player david beckham and the fashion businesswoman victoria beckham they have four children with names that do not reveal their genders: brooklyn Joseph, who just married billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz; Romeo; Cross and the girl Harper Seven.

milan and sasha

Shakira and her children Sasha and Milan, in a video capture.

Colombian singer Shakira and the Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué they are the proud parents of the two boys milan and sasha. Some believe that the firstborn was named after the Italian city. As Piqué has expressed: “It is pronounced MI-lan, the accentuation of the name falls on the first syllable. It means dear, gracious and loving in Slavic.”

As for the minor’s name, they added: “Sasha is of Greek and Russian origin and means ‘defender of humanity’ and ‘warrior’.

Rumy and Sir

Beyoncé, Jay Z and their children in a photograph recorded in 2019. Photo: Taken from People.com

American music leaders Beyonce Y Jay Z They have also opted to name their children with great originality. The first is Blue Ivyaged 9, while her twins are Rumi (girl) and Sir (boy), 4 years old.

River

Hollywood actors joaquin phoenix Y Mary Rooney they became parents in September 2020. Their firstborn is named Riverin honor of Joaquin’s late brother, River Phoenix.

Raddix

Cameron Diaz and her husband, the musician benji maddenshocked the world in January when they announced in 2015 that they had welcomed a baby girl, Raddix Chloe Wildflower, to the family. The couple shared on Instagram: “She instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are thrilled to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little girl’s privacy. So we won’t be posting photos or sharing any more details other than the fact that she is very, very cute. Some would even say RAD.”

Bingham

the second son of kate hudson, Binghameither bing For short, with his ex, Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy was named after the Hudson and Bellamy families. “Bingham is my mother’s maiden name and Bing Russell was Kurt’s father. Family connections everywhere!” Bellamy tweeted after the boy’s birth in 2011. Hudson also has two other children, RaniRose Y Ryder.

James

Ryan Reynolds and his daughter James. Photo: Taken from https://abtc.ng/

Blake Lively Y Ryan Reynolds they named their first daughter (of three!) James for a very sweet reason. In an interview in 2018, the actor spoke about the complicated relationship he had with his father, James. He said Lively helped the two reconcile, which also led the couple to name his firstborn after his grandfather. “It felt good,” Reynolds said. “At the end of the day, it’s easier to focus on the good things than the bad. My father died shortly after my daughter was born, but he was able to see herwhat makes me happy”.

Lincoln

the proud parents dax shepard Y Kristen Bell welcomed their first child Lincoln, in 2013. Bell revealed that they had chosen the name Lincoln before knowing if the child was a boy or a girl. “He (Dax) always wanted the first one to be named Lincoln, so we got lazy when we found out he was a girl and said, ‘Hey, why not Lincoln?’” she said.

sunday

Nicole Kidman Y Keith Urban they received help from the family in naming their first child together. I have read a little about sunday Reed and her husband John – she was a key driver in the arts at the turn of the century,” Kidman’s father, Antony, said of Sunday Rose’s birth.

Sea

the youtuber yuya and the musician Siddhartha they announced their pregnancy in June 2021 and from the first moment they made it clear that, regardless of gender, it would be called Sea. Finally it was a boy, who curiously was born on World Seas Day.

Ever

The ‘Glee’ actress Read Michelle and Zandy Reich, her husband, they decided to name their baby Evereven without knowing that it would be a girl