About New Investments and Pyramid Scams

We live in a reality in permanent transformation. In the financial system, new investment options and actors have joined a world traditionally linked to banks and brokerage firms, products such as the dollar, fixed terms and mutual funds. One of the outstanding features of this time is the ease with which, in a few seconds, and via a phone or a computer, we can move our savings from one place to another, from Home Banking to an App, to a virtual wallet or a client account.

This implies greater levels of freedom to choose the destination of our savings based on the knowledge we obtain or the experiences of people we trust. Hence the transcendental importance that the information that reaches us acquires, be it via social networks, the media, people or companies.

Recently, countries such as Spain, the United Kingdom and Singapore have regulated misleading investment advertising, especially that aimed at crypto assets.

In this sense, from the National Securities Commission (CNV), in recent times, we have noticed with concern a growing phenomenon linked to offers of investments in cryptocurrencies, credits, non-regulated investment funds, currencies, gold and others, in the which the risks associated with each type of operation are omitted and extraordinary returns are ensured on assets whose valuations rise and fall with extremely high volatility. The mere promise in this sense should then be a warning signal for the eventual investor.

The governments of the world are discussing these issues. Recently, countries such as Spain, the United Kingdom and Singapore have regulated misleading investment advertising, especially that aimed at crypto assets. The role of influencers and their promotions of financial assets on social networks to their millions of followers is even discussed. Probably in Argentina we will have to evaluate some similar measure to protect the investing public.

Certainly, The ecosystem of crypto assets and, in particular, the blockchain technology that structures them, seem destined to occupy a growing place in the near future. They are expected to be a source of income, jobs and economic activity. In the meantime, and as has happened in other innovation processes, many projects under development will not become profitable and their investors will lose that capital.

A healthy recommendation would be not to invest in what is not understood, or the associated risk was not fully considered.

On this point, the usual advice that indicates distrust and be cautious about what we read and listen to is valid. Especially when they offer us guaranteed returns or promises that are too good to be true. The same goes for companies or people that are not registered or do not have any permission to carry out the activity of raising funds from the public.

In short, a healthy recommendation would be not to invest in what is not understood, or the associated risk was not fully considered. And, even if you do, always diversify your investment portfolio, so as not to put, as they say, all your eggs in the same basket.

I leave for the end the point that I consider most worrying about the phenomenon of financial decentralization that we describe. These are cases of companies or individuals that raise funds from the public to apply them to these new investments that we mentioned and whose regulation the world is still discussing, and they add a pyramid scheme that involves rewarding those who manage to incorporate another person into the system.

Misleading advertising is part of and becomes essential to attract more and more customers, in such a way as to nurture the base of pyramid schemes that, on many occasions, distribute the money of those who ultimately enter as profits.

The paradox of these situations is that they do not have, precisely, anything modern, technological or innovative. Nor can they be associated with the multilevel marketing of some mass product sales companies, but rather with pyramid scam schemes that, sooner or later, as happened many times throughout the 20th century in different countries, ended with losses for investors who they were deceived by those who set up and profited from these structures.

Connecting the two points presented so far, we can see that, in these cases, misleading advertising is part of and becomes essential to attract more and more customers, in such a way as to nurture the base of the pyramid schemes that, on many occasions, distribute as profits the money of those who enter last resort.

For all these reasons, from the CNV and other public bodies, we are following the issue and acting based on our powers. The Judiciary has already received some specific complaints. In any case, we suggest that people who have doubts or queries send it to the email investor@cnv.gov.ar, or to the complaint form. We also have on our page an investor protection guide with many tips and recommendations (https://www.argentina.gob.ar/files/textoguiadeinversorasv2pdf).

