About to be delivered the first direct payment of 1682 dollars in the United States

In the United States, people who benefit from the Supplemental Security Income program will receive aid amounting to US$1,682.00, in two payments, the first of which will arrive in just a few days.

The beneficiaries will obtain the first sum of money, equivalent to $841.00 dollars on September 1, 2022. While the second payment, also with the same amount of dollars, will be delivered on September 30, as the Security Administration has advanced. Social.

Couples eligible for this direct payment will receive two installments of $1,261 in September. On the other hand, essential people, or what is the same, people who live with a person who receives Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of 421 dollars each, also during September.

Second combined payment of 2022

As is known, September is the second of the months of 2022 in which people receive Supplemental Security Income payments. Previously this aid was delivered in April and then it will be granted in December.

As explained above, double payments compensate for those months in which no payment is sent. Which are January, May and October, ensuring that eligible beneficiaries receive 12 payments a year, according to the calendar.

In 2023, social security payments will increase in the United States

Social Security payments should increase in 2023 according to analysts. This is in response to rising inflation rates. However, some people may end up earning less than they currently receive because increased payments put them in a higher tax bracket. In other words, the income scale that should benefit from this aid would be readjusted.

As the Nexstar Media Wire agency has pointed out, unless the United States Congress adopts new measures, at the current rate, Social Security will not be able to assume all the benefits that will be necessary in the United States.