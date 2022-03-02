Above a car: Yailin the Most Viral, Anuel AA’s girlfriend, took all eyes

yailin He has been enjoying a fairy tale since his relationship with Anuel AA began. As in all fantasy and love stories, we find enemies and problems that do not allow it to be all happiness. The 20-year-old Dominican singer has received hundreds of criticisms from network users and especially from some Karol G fans in the short term of her affair with the interpreter of “La Jeepeta”.

Yailin the Most Viral, as she is popularly known on social networks, accompanied a few weeks ago to Anuel AA to the NBA All Star Celebrity Game. This 2022 edition had the participation of musicians Jimmy Allen, Machine Gun Kellyy, Quavo, Kane Brown, Jack Harlow and Anjali Ranadive.

