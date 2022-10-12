‘Abracadabra 2’ and the funniest witches in film and television – Movie News

The Sanderson sisters are back and are among the funniest witches in pop culture, but there are plenty of other characters whose hilarious adventures deserve to join their ranks.

Although the debate between vampire and werewolf can last for hours, it cannot be denied that the witch occupies a preponderant place in the catalog of terrifying figures. And when it comes to witches on screen, there are two movies from the 1930s that help shape the imagery: Snow White and the Seven Dwarves of Walt Disney and The Wizard of Oz by Victor Fleming.

And while it’s true that we’ve seen some scary movies about witchcraft (Suspiria, The witch, Gretel and Hansel), witches are not always synonymous with the demonic. On the occasion of the recent premiere on Disney Plus of Abracadabra 2 (starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy), It’s time to review the magical mischief and hilarious adventures side of these figures.





‘The Witches’ (1990)



The witches follows a boy and his grandmother who arrive at a hotel where a group of witches are holding their annual convention. Balancing dark humor with some genuinely disturbing sequences, Angelica Huston gives a spectacular performance in the 1990 adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic.





‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’



Melissa Joan Hart cemented her place as a ’90s icon with the classic sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch. The plot focuses on the main character, who receives fringe powers on his sixteenth birthday and must balance his newfound abilities. with the daily struggles of adolescence.





‘Nice to meet you’



As one of the best fairy tale movies set in the real world, Nice to meet you is a wonderfully charming and vivid hybrid full of laughter and romance. Although Giselle (Amy Adams) is the leading princess, Narissa, the evil queen played by Susan Sarandon, stands out for being cruel and hilarious.





‘Halloweentown’



halloween town follows a girl who comes from a long line of witches and must help her grandmother defend Halloweentown from the forces of evil. the iconic Debbie Reynolds delivers an unforgettable comedic performance. Her character of Agatha is a creative, charming, intelligent and passionate witch.





‘Stardust: the mystery of the star’



Prior to X Men First generationMatthew Vaughn directed Stardust, a fantasy romantic comedy about a boy named Tristane (Charlie Cox) and a fallen star (Claire Danes). It’s a light, fun, adventurous movie and has a fabulous group of villainous witches led by the splendid michelle pfeiffer.





‘Dark Shadows’



Dark Shadowsdirected by Tim Burton, centers on a rich and powerful aristocrat living in 18th-century Maine (Johnny Depp) and he is turned into a vampire by a witchEve Green) after he breaks her heart. When he escapes from his tomb two centuries later, he finds himself in a world very different from the one he once knew.





‘Kiki: Home Deliveries’



In the hands of any other filmmaker, the theme of witchcraft would have erupted with dangerous spells, supernatural creatures and exploding cauldrons.. In the hands of Hayao Miyazaki, Kiki: Home Deliveries it’s nothing like that. The film is a story about growing up, teenage insecurities, anxiety, and fears of rejection.





‘The Witches’ (2020)



version of The witches by Robert Zemeckis features Anne Hathaway as the High Witch, who created a potion that turns children into mice. The film maintains a breakneck pace and offers compelling scenarios for younger audiences.with the mice and granny creating all kinds of chaos around the property.