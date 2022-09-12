Abracadabra 2 – Premiere, trailer and everything about the sequel

Be careful Salem! The iconic trio of witches is back and their rematch is going to be terribly… terribly funny. In 1993, she hit theaters Abra Cadabra (original title: Hocus Pocus), a supernatural comedy film produced by Disney that, although it did not reach the best numbers at the box office or the most favorable reviews, time gave it the category of a cult classic, a must for the annual Halloween celebration. And now it’s on its way Abracadabra 2a tape that brings back the same main cast and that promises to enchant us with its hilarious occurrences.

What is it about?

The official synopsis of Abracadabra 2 set the following (via):

“Nearly 30 years after the Black Flame candle was lit, three teenagers come together on a Halloween night. And, without meaning to, they end up invoking a powerful magic. Winifred, Sarah and Mary, the Sanderson sisters, convicted in the 17th century of practicing witchcraft, are on the loose again. And now they want revenge. It’s up to the young women who brought them back to life to stop the witches from wreaking more havoc in Salem. But the deadline is short: they only have until dawn to avoid chaos.

This is the first feature film script for Jen D’Angelowriter whose previous works include the comedy series Young Rock (about the younger years of Dwayne Johnson) and the Emmy nominee Workaholics.

The cast

In the clothing of the evil but endearing Sanderson sisters, they appear Bette Midler as Winnie; Kathy Najimy like Mary, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah, same stars of the original tape. We will also see back to Douglas Jonesin the role of zombie Billy Butcherson.

Among the new faces of the franchise, the young actors stand out Whitney Peak (Sabrina’s Hidden World), lilia buckingham (Crown Lake) Y Belissa Escobedo (blue beetle), playing the three students tasked with stopping the witches.

The cast complement it hannah waddingham (ted lasso), Tony Halle (All about the Ricardos) Y Sam Richardson (veep), among others.

About the director

Starting her career as a dancer and choreographer, the American Anne Fletcher made the leap to film directing in 2006, through the dramatic film step-up, starring Channing Tatum. In the television field, her participation in some episodes of the tearful series This is Us from NBC.

On the other hand, he is best remembered for his comedy film titles. For example, 27 weddings (2008) with Katherine Heigl and James Marsden; The proposal (2009) with Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, and Two crazy women on the run (2015) with Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara.

As a curious fact, Fletcher was signed by Disney years ago to direct the sequel to the successful musical film Nice to meet you with Amy Adams. However, in October 2016, Adam Shankman —a close friend of the director— entered as her replacement in the directing chair. It was this filmmaker who finally took the reins of disenchantedthe sequel in question, whose launch will also take place in 2022 (pass here for more details).

When it premieres Abracadabra 2?

Abracadabra 2 will have its exclusive release on September 30, 2022 on the platform of streaming Disney Plus. excited?

official poster

Teaser trailer (June 28, 2022)

Trailer (September 9, 2022)