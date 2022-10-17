Abracadabra 2, the recharged witches return

The original tape from 1993, Abra Cadabra (in English, Hocus Pocus), it was a harmless and slapstick fantasy, a Halloween tale designed “for the whole family” and directed rather clumsily by Kenny Ortega in his second adventure as a director –Ortega is a master of entertainment mainstream in his own right: he was a choreographer for Michael Jackson, Cher and Madonna, then directed High School Musical Y Descendantsand among his many credits are the choreographies of several modern classics such as Pretty In Pink, St. Elmo’s Fire Y Dirty Dancingnothing less.

Ortega made of Abra Cadabra a fairly disastrous launch but with its own charm that time turned into a cult film. It was the story of three witches from Salem, Massachusetts, the famous town where 14 women and 5 men were hanged for witchcraft between February 1692 and May 1693. Released in 1993, the story coincided in 300 years with the reappearance of the Sanderson sisters: Winnifred “Winnie” (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy), three witches executed in Salem but who managed to cast a spell that would bring them back to life. Winnie is the toothy boss of the group, Sarah is the sexy blonde-haired clueless witch, and Mary is a middle ground between the two, with character traits designed for comic relief.

Abracadabra 2 continues the story of 30 years ago making leaps in various directions. The first is qualitative: behind are the clumsy direction, lousy editing and puerile special effects of the Ortega era. This thanks to the new director, Anne Fletcher, responsible for commercial successes such as 27 dressesthe first step-up Y The proposal with Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock. Fletcher gives the story in his hands a respectable air of serious production, with serene cinematography and finely articulated detail.

The sisters return to Salem – where they are a separate legend – on the same Halloween night (or in English, “All Hallow’s Eve” – night of witches) thanks to Gilbert (Sam Richardson), an obsessive fan of the Sandersons who is not aware of the scope of the term “witch”. Gilbert tricks Becca (Whitney Peak, star of the new version of gossip-girl), a young woman about to turn 16, frees the Sandersons.

I must confess the pleasure of seeing Midler giving an acting class at 76 years old. A veteran of a multitude of Broadway musicals and Hollywood movies, Midler is able to take a quirky character like Winnie and make it palatable. And Sarah Jessica Parker, at this point another star with her own name, has no qualms about returning to her lost Sarah even though she is no longer as sexy as she used to be (goodbye neckline). Kathy Najimy is the one that shines less (as in the original film) but her presence is necessary. The humor is still silly if not naive and the witches keep threatening to “eat children” and “kill them all” but we know they really are incapable of it.

In particular, the best thing about the film is the origin story in 17th-century Salem, with three girls playing the Sandersons. The worst is the adaptation of Elton John’s classic “The Bitch Is Back” to “The Witches Are Back” in a musical number to forget with influences of “Thriller”.

It’s a Disney movie. What else did they expect?

DATA SHEET

Movie: Abracadabra 2 (Hocus Pocus 2)

Country: USA

Year: 2022

Director: Anne Fletcher

Protagonists: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Whitney Peak

Available in: Disney+

Qualification: 2.5/5