“Abraham crisis? I answer like this, I tell you! Zaniolo… ”- SOS Fanta

After the knockout and the post Milan controversy, the Rome returns to the field in the Conference League against Bodø / Glimt. These are the words of the Giallorossi coach José Mourinho in a press conference on the conditions of the team and beyond: “We have 6 points, we are in a good situation… if we forget Bodo’s result. 6 points with two games to play at home, the situation is good. We cannot say that tomorrow is decisive ”.

🔴 Abraham: “The truth about penalties and my ankle”

WHO PLAYS – “We were all wrong, not this or that, everyone. We lost as a team and tomorrow we want to win as a team. He will not play the same team, of course. I myself felt that I had had too many fears: pitch, cold, injuries, tiredness, but not of the match. I was wrong, we were all wrong and tomorrow they will not play the same ones. In the Conference League we can get to the bottom. However, it is not the competition that excites you, think also of me who have always played in the Europa League and Champions League “.

ABRAHAM – “The problem is always us, not the individual. He is a boy who comes from a different culture, football, refereeing, social… it’s never easy. He started well enough, the impact was positive, now he’s living in a non-special moment. But he is a great player and we have faith in him, no problem, he will do even better and score, total confidence. I was surprised by the way he arrived, he had demonstrated the quality we know he has. Then he entered a period of performance that was not as high as before, but I see it as a natural situation. He must have time to adapt, he needs time not only from a football point of view but also from an environmental point of view ”.

ZANIOLO – “Two years later, it’s not easy. Against Juve he felt the fear of those who have suffered so much. These fears are normal, time and it just helps to forget. Physically he is fine, very strong. There are tactically details to improve and learn, it is normal at that age. A good player, a professional who works every day, I’m satisfied with him ”.

SHOMURODOV – “I trust everyone, but there are times when the players are not in the best moment, especially in terms of confidence. I trust him, I trust Mayoral, that hasn’t changed ”.

AFENA-GYAN – “Afena-Gyan won’t be on the list tomorrow. It has qualities that we don’t have, it looks for things we don’t do. He wants the ball in space and not in the feet. He is very far from being a finished product, from a player made and a starter in Rome, but he has a profile he deserves and we need to work on him by giving him opportunities to play in the first team, in addition to training ”.

PILGRIMS OUT – In addition to Chris Smalling – who should return by the end of November – and Leonardo Spinazzola – we will talk about it in January – Special One he will also have to do without Lorenzo Pellegrini. The Giallorossi captain will not be available due to an inflammation in the knee, already felt on Sunday. The midfielder – top scorer of the squad – is carrying out individual work, aimed precisely at managing the inflammation from knee overload towards the next championship. The goal is to have him available against Venice.

