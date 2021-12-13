“Abraham-Mayoral? In attack we have many options. In January there won’t be big investments. I’d like to fight for other goals, but I’m very happy to be here” (VIDEO) »LaRoma24.it – ​​All News, News, Insights Live on the As Roma

After missing the appointment with the press before Roma-Inter, José Mourinho speaks again on the eve of the championship match against Spice from Thiago Motta. These are his words:

A memory of Thiago Motta? Will we see Abraham-Mayoral again?

“People think that I met Thiago in Inter, I actually knew him from Barcelona. Sometimes they sent me to coach the Primavera and I met him there. I have many memories with him, he is one of mine. Along with Stankovic, Chivu, who they all became coaches. I always want to know what they did, except this time we will be opponents. Borja-Tammy? Yes they played well and we don’t have many players, they are an option but Shomurodov and Felix can play too. I’m happy because they scored. , many times for the attacker it is not enough to play well. For Tammy and Borja, scoring is important “

How does Abraham’s game change depending on the partner?

“Shomurodov is more in a hurry, Mayoral is more dangerous in the box. For Tammy he doesn’t change playing with one or the other. We can influence his game as needed but he doesn’t change as much.”

Playing three, what can Kardorp’s reserve be?

“Difficult, playing 4 we don’t have many options. Players who can play in place of Karsdorp and Vina are not there”

Do you still consider the median a priority on the market?

“I want to reiterate that I am not sorry for our summer transfer market, which was a reaction. It is not that the club did not want to give me a halfback, we did not fight, ours was a reactive transfer market and therefore I could not have some players. I want the best possible squad, but I understand the difficulties. If something can be done well in January, but we won’t make a crazy investment like we might do in the summer. In January we will be able to give more balance to the squad. same line with the owners and the manager. Let’s see if we can do something, we have some limitations. Looking at ours you are scared a bit because there are so many absences, in a normal situation the team would be more balanced. But now we have 3 games before January, and we try to score more points “

She said she doesn’t like playing five.

“I don’t like playing five, but I don’t mind playing three, with attacking players on the flanks who have to make defensive adjustments. I don’t like playing five at five.”

So does this module remain an interim solution?

“I like the tactical culture, I think that time helps to build it and to have a suitable team in different ways. One thing is what I like best and what is best suited to the characteristics of the players. I am open to doing. everything possible to get the best out of the players. With the right players, I don’t mind playing three-handed at all, also because we are in a league where many teams play three-handed or five-handed. I don’t mind this module, what I regret is not having been able to build and give solidity for emergencies and every week we have to adapt to the emergencies we have. I would like to never have injuries and disqualifications, at this moment we have to change from week to week and we are unable to give solidity to the growth path. But crying isn’t worth it, now let’s think about these three games and then many players will return in January. “

Can Felix be called?

“Yes. He trained with us for three days and will be called up.”

How do you improve the mental aspect of those who play less?

“It depends on the player’s profile. If they are young or inexperienced, what you have to do is work and wait. Only experience can help you. If the player is experienced and thinks he should be a regular, it’s a different profile. ‘Inter we had 8 players on the bench under the age of 21, players who played in the Primavera last year, like Bove. Here, the Primavera is a very low level league that does not prepare you to play in the first team. For example in Sofia the way in which Darboe goes in contrast in the final is not lack of quality but of experience. criticism, it’s reality. With young people you have to work and wait for time to pass, accepting mistakes. You can pay in terms of results, but that’s the way it is. I’d like to fight for other goals, but I’m very happy to be in Rome, a project d different from what I am used to in my career.

How do you explain the many admonitions of the Roma players?

“Better to talk about another statistic: we are the Serie A team with the most shots on goal. Better this way, at least I don’t say anything I shouldn’t say”: