Abraham: “Mourinho told me to become a monster, I have to be badder” – As Roma Calcio – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

“Mourinho told me that I am a very good player and he suggested that I work to develop more” malice “on the pitch. He told me to become some kind of monster.” Tammy Abraham he recounts the feelings and expectations of his first months as a Roma player since the retirement of the English national team under the leadership of Mourinho . The Special One wanted him and is now helping him to grow to become a level striker world . Like? Aiming on wickedness , explains number 9: “On the pitch you can’t be kind, you need that character, you have to scare the defenders and in this respect I’m trying to improve. He told me that I was too good a player, that I had to acquire the aggressiveness that you get when you grow up. “

“It’s always hard to come to a new country and get used to a different culture. I tried to settle in early and started learning a new style of football. I went to spread my wings and hope to be able to maintain the level of performance that I have. I need to stay in the national team “ adds the English striker, who thanks to Roma hopes not to miss the train for Qatar 2022: “The World Cup was one of my goals, I just hoped to be called to show that I could fight for a place among the squad“Against Albania he took the place of Harry Kane: “He is fantastic, I admire him a lot and I hope he can continue to do well. I tried to be ready as it happens every time I am called into question. In football, anything can happen and you must always be able to be ready. “. On the decision to leave the Premier: “At the beginning it was my fixed thought. Do I really want to leave the Premier League? It is the best league and everyone wants to play for it. You always have doubts, but I think that going to Serie A and to a team like Roma, which is a great club … I don’t think people will forget about you as long as you do yours, score and play well. That already makes people talk about you. I just have to keep doing the right things and as you see Gareth (Southgate, ed.) always keeps an eye on the players. ‘abroad”. And on the Serie A the striker says: “I didn’t expect it to be that hard. The players are very intelligent and defense is very important for the way they play in Italy. So for me it was about understanding the other side as well. In England we are used to attacking, attacking, attacking and I have to learn the other way, how to break the opponent’s defenses. It is part of the learning process and you can see it with Lukaku and the others, who have gone abroad and returned to England, for me it is a question of improving myself “.