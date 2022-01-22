Abraham the ace from the Channel. Smalling and El Shaarawy are back, Fazio towards Salerno – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

There Rome breathes a sigh of relief after the terrible first half against Lecce in the Italian Cup, and restarts from the second 45 minutes to prepare for the match againstEmpoli to the Castellani. Tomorrow Mourinho will speak at a press conference at 15.30 to present the match against the team of Andreazzoli, which frightened Inter in the round of 16 of the national cup. The Giallorossi can enjoy a splendid state of form of their center forward, Tammy Abraham. The former Chelsea is the light at the end of the tunnel of an apparent and slow ascent. He is the ace in the hole, the problem solving team. A team that sees high-performing players – like the Englishman – against players who just don’t want to sprint the season. One of them is Veretout, the boy born on the other side of the Sleeve which in this year is struggling to mesh. The midfielder should remain seated against the Tuscans: space for the couple Cristante-Oliveira in 4-2-3-1. The good news comes from returning El Shaarawy And Smalling, who have returned to training with their teammates after the physical problems encountered in recent weeks, and will be available for the match scheduled for Sunday 23 at 6 pm. The English central, among other things, was a spectator of last night’s match against Lecce. After Empoli there is the stop e Mourinho he will finally be able to have Pellegrini in the group again, after a knee inflammation. We will return on February 6, with Roma which, given the calendar, will have the wonderful opportunity to make an important row of successes. There will also be the possibility of integrating newcomers even more. Kumbulla perhaps he would have done without this break, given that he arrives just when the former Verona was finding a continuity of performance never seen in these parts (also thanks to physical problems).