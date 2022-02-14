Abraham unlocks, Cristante saves Mourinho in recovery

REGGIO EMILIA – A peer who does not satisfy. After the draw with Genoa, the elimination from the Italian Cup and the outburst of Mourinho in the locker room, Roma failed to redeem themselves and ended a bad week by drawing 2-2 at Mapei. Against a willing Sassuolo, Mourinho’s team wasted Abraham’s advantage on a penalty in the first half by getting back in the second half. The mistakes of Rui Patricio and Karsdorp were decisive, forcing the Giallorossi to the final assault: Cristante’s header in full recovery saves Mourinho, while the Champions area is now a distant mirage.

Look at the gallery Cristante mocked Sassuolo in the 94th minute: Roma snatched the 2-2 from Mapei

Abraham on a penalty deceives Rome Out injured Ibanez and suspended Zaniolo, Mourinho inserts Kumbulla in defense and Felix forward alongside Abraham. In the middle of the field Pellegrini returns from 1 ‘, with Mkhitaryan and Sergio Oliveira. On the other hand, without Scamacca and Raspadori, Dionisi relies on the trident formed by Berardi, Defrel and Traore. Sassuolo starts strong and in the first 10 ‘crushes Roma in their half of the pitch. At 6 ‘Berardi is dangerous with a shot from the edge of the area that Rui Patricio rejects. With the passing of the minutes the pressure of the neroverdi is lowered and Roma comes out. Even without shining, Mourinho’s team defends themselves with order and in the 14th minute they are close to scoring. A deep assist from Abraham throws Felix, who sprints in front of the door but is hypnotized by the exit of Consiglio. With Sergio Oliveira low top and Pellegrini closer to the tips, the Giallorossi finish the first half in crescendo. At half an hour Abraham touches the sliding door at Pellegrini’s suggestion. The English striker is desperate, but in the final time he brings Roma ahead. On Vina’s cross from the left, the referee Guida awards a penalty kick for Chiriches’ hand touch, which Abraham converts.

Cristante avoids defeat in recovery The time to return to the field after the interval and Sassuolo equalized. On a descent of Traore on the left, the cross deflected by Smalling finds Rui Patricio unprepared, who commits a fatal inattention. After a moment of confusion, Roma tries to raise their heads but Sassuolo is more reactive. Frattesi scares Mourinho with a diagonal that ends up just out of a good position. The Portuguese coach is not satisfied and changes by inserting Shomurodov and Cristante in place of Felix and Sergio Oliveira. Roma, however, did not turn on and on 28 ‘Dionisi’s team took the lead. Karsdorp’s scoring error allows Traore to overtake Rui Patricio for the green-and-black 2-1. Mourinho reaches out on the bench and removes Mancini and Vina for Maitland-Niles and Veretout. The expulsion of Ferrari in the 33rd minute for a double yellow card forced Sassuolo to revolutionize the defense, while Roma pushed with more conviction, finding the equalizer in full recovery with a header from Cristante. SASSUOLO-ROMA, TABLE AND STATISTICS