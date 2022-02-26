Abramovic leaves his job at Chelsea and gives management to the club’s charitable foundation

2022-02-26
The invasion of Russia to Ukraine It is the topic of the moment worldwide. However, what no one expected was that the Chelseaone of the most powerful clubs in Europe, was going to be in check precisely because of its president, Roman Abramovich.
Abramovic would be exiled from England for his ties to Putin
After the Russian army attacks on the Ukrainians, the premier league he does not want to know anything with links that have to do with the country he presides over Vladimir Putin. Man Utd broke up with Aeroflotthe clubs want Gazprom out of football and now, the Chelseawould be bound to be sold so that Abramovich stop being the owner.
Since last Thursday, the British press reported that immigration officials would have clear instructions not to let the top leader of the ‘Blues’ pass to English lands.
Abramovich would have strong ties with Putin. In England they are convinced that the Russian president forced Roman to buy the Chelsea to clean up and improve its image in Britain.
In the event of a sale, the suitors would be prepared to submit an offer. They even point out that the London club would have already received a proposal this month, according to the financial advisory company Bloomberg.
The Chelsea, current champion of the Champions League, has great value. In accordance with KPMGthe franchise would be around 1,900 million euros.
Statement from Roman Abramovic
After everything that has arisen in the last few hours, the president Roman Abramović released a statement through the website of the Chelsea where he confirms that he hands control over to the club’s charitable foundation.
“During my almost 20 years as owner of Chelsea FC, I have always seen my role as the custodian of the club, whose job it is to ensure we are as successful as possible today, as well as building for the future, while also playing a positive role. in our communities”, the Russian begins in the statement.
”I have always made decisions with the best interest of the Club in mind. I remain committed to these values. That is why today I am giving the trustees of the Chelsea Charitable Trust the administration and care of Chelsea. I think that they are currently in the best position to look after the interests of the club, the players, the coaching staff and the fans,” he concluded.