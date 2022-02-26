Abramovic leaves his job at Chelsea and gives management to the club’s charitable foundation

2022-02-26

The invasion of Russia to Ukraine It is the topic of the moment worldwide. However, what no one expected was that the Chelseaone of the most powerful clubs in Europe, was going to be in check precisely because of its president, Roman Abramovich.

Abramovic would be exiled from England for his ties to Putin

After the Russian army attacks on the Ukrainians, the premier league he does not want to know anything with links that have to do with the country he presides over Vladimir Putin. Man Utd broke up with Aeroflotthe clubs want Gazprom out of football and now, the Chelseawould be bound to be sold so that Abramovich stop being the owner.

Since last Thursday, the British press reported that immigration officials would have clear instructions not to let the top leader of the ‘Blues’ pass to English lands.

Abramovich would have strong ties with Putin. In England they are convinced that the Russian president forced Roman to buy the Chelsea to clean up and improve its image in Britain.