Abramovich changes his mind and the sale of Chelsea is complicated

The initial promise Roman Abramovich not to require the 1.5 million pounds (1.8 million euros) that he lent to Chelsea begins to falter, which entangles the process of selling the club and puts him in a very compromised situation.

The Russian oligarch, whose assets have been frozen since last March 10, the british government imposed sanctions on him for his relationship with the Russian leader Vladimir Putinwould have changed his mind about his decision not to ask for the 1.8 million euros back that he has lent to Chelsea since he took control of the club in 2003.

This change of direction comes in the middle of the club’s sale process and when it seemed that the consortium led by Todd Boehleyowner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, was emerging as the successor of Abramovich in front of Chelsea. The operation, which would close around 2.5 million pounds (about 3 million euros) and would become the most expensive of a sports franchise, it would be upset if it were necessary to add 1.8 million more to pay Abramovich.

However, it is not yet clear what will happen to the money of the purchase of the club, which, not being able to receive it Abramovich. The most likely option is to stay frozen by the government.

The problem is that time plays against the Chelseawho received a special license by the Government to be able to continue operating and not go bankrupt and that expires on May 31. If the situation is not cleared up by then, the London club could go bankruptan option, however, unlikely due to the cultural value of the team for the United Kingdom and the possibility that the Government extends said license.

Remember that right now the Chelsea can not enter money for sale of tickets or merchandising and that all their income comes from television rights and is directly reinvested in paying the monthly salary, which amounts to about 28 million pounds (32 million euros).

The Chelsea has been left in no man’s land between the British Government, which is not going to allow Abramovich receive a single euro from the sale of the club, even though he has promised to donate it to the victims of Ukraine, while the Russian oligarch is seeing that not only will the club losebut you will not receive anything from the sale of the team and, in addition, he is going to lose the 1.8 million he has lent to the team during the last fourteen years.

The escape route for Chelseaat least temporarily, is that the Government extend special license and allow them to continue operating under the same terms as now. However, this situation has already cost them the exit of Anthony Rudigerwhich Thomas Tuchel he blamed the club’s inability to negotiate new contracts. German can soon be added both Andreas Christensen What César Azpilicuetawho have their departure to Barcelona very close.