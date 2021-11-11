«Abrupt departure, children under 5 the most affected. Compared to 2019 triple incidence “

Abrupt departure of the curve of flu-like syndromes in Italy: an incidence of 3.5 cases per thousand assisted is currently observed. Children under the age of five are most affected. This is indicated by the Influnet report of the Higher Institute of Health for the week 1-7 November, in which about 207,000 cases are estimated, for a total of about 573,000 cases since the start of surveillance in October. In the 2019-20 season, in this same week, the incidence level was 1.15 cases per thousand assisted, lower than that observed in the current season (3.49).

Gimbe: new infections increased by 37%, hospitalizations increase. Regions with more cases

In the 0-4 age group, highlights the ISS ratio, the incidence is equal to 15.83 cases per thousand assisted, in the age group 5-14 years at 3.79, in the age group 15-64 years at 3.02 and among individuals aged 65 or over to 1.64 cases per thousand assisted. The Influnet surveillance system includes sentinel doctors and pediatricians from all Italian regions, 770 sentinel doctors who sent data on the frequency of cases among their patients. Nine Regions (Val d’Aosta, Bolzano PA, Trento PA, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Umbria, Campania, Basilicata, Calabria, Sardinia) have not yet activated InfluNet surveillance. Among the Regions that have activated the surveillance, Piedmont, Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna recorded a level of incidence of influenza syndromes above the basal threshold of 3.16 cases per thousand assisted. The epidemic intensity is defined as low when with a threshold of 9.37 cases out of a thousand; average with 14.37; high with 17.36. Beyond this last value, the intensity is defined as very high.

Last updated: Thursday 11 November 2021, 17:34



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED