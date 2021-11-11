«Abrupt departure, children under 5 the most affected. Triple incidence compared to two years ago “

Influence, L’Iss observes an abrupt departure, with i children under 5 years the most affected. And theincidence is triple compared to two years ago. Lthe curve of flu-like syndromes in Italy has therefore registered an abrupt departure: an incidence of 3.5 cases per thousand assisted is currently observed: this is indicated by the Influnet report of the Higher Institute of Health for week 1-7 November, in which an estimated 207,000 cases are estimated, for a total of approximately 573,000 cases as of the start of surveillance in October. In the 2019-20 season, in this same week, the incidence level was 1.15 cases per thousand assisted, lower than that observed in the current season (3.49).

The children most affected

In the 0-4 age group, according to the ISS ratio, the incidence is equal to 15.83 cases per thousand assisted, in the 5-14 age group at 3.79, in the 15-64 age group at 3, 02 and among individuals aged 65 or over to 1.64 cases per thousand assisted. The Influnet surveillance system includes sentinel doctors and pediatricians from all Italian regions, 770 sentinel doctors who sent data on the frequency of cases among their patients. Nine Regions (Val d’Aosta, Bolzano PA, Trento PA, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Umbria, Campania, Basilicata, Calabria, Sardinia) have not yet activated InfluNet surveillance. Among the Regions that have activated the surveillance, Piedmont, Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna recorded a level of incidence of influenza syndromes above the basal threshold of 3.16 cases per thousand assisted. The epidemic intensity is defined as low when with a threshold of 9.37 cases out of a thousand; average with 14.37; high with 17.36. Beyond this last value, the intensity is defined as very high.