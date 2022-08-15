“Abrupt” increase in water level in mine with 10 workers trapped in Mexico

The flooded mine where ten workers have been trapped for 11 days in northern Mexico registered an “abrupt increase in water levels,” authorities reported this Sunday, which could complicate rescue efforts.

The water level of well 2, which until Friday was located at 70 centimeters and where the greatest hopes of an upcoming entry of rescuers were concentrated, rose to 12.92 meters, the Coahuila government detailed in a statement.

“Engineers are already evaluating the real situation and the cause of the new water entering the mine,” he added.

In wells 3 and 4, meanwhile, the water increased to 15.5 meters and 12.5 meters respectively, the statement specifies, an increase between 8 and 10 meters compared to the levels reported by the authorities on Friday.

“A new strategy is designed by the specialist engineers (…) that allows, with new data, to carry out the actions for the extraction of the water found in the El Pinabete mine,” added the authority.

The news is a blow to the families of the miners, who on Saturday reported feeling “desperate” at the slow progress of the rescue, while expressing their distrust in the leadership of the operation and in the maneuvers carried out so far.

Last Friday, the national coordinator of Civil Protection and responsible for the operation, Laura Velázquez, had recognized that “there is no way” to determine when they could reach the area of ​​the mine where it is presumed that the workers could be trapped.

However, the official also said that there were “conditions” to enter the mine after the drop in water levels.

Relatives also expressed their fear on Saturday that the trapped workers could not be rescued as happened after the Pasta de Conchos coal mine accident, also in Coahuila, on February 19, 2006.

At Pasta de Conchos, a mine controlled by the Grupo México conglomerate, 65 workers were killed but only two bodies were recovered.

The Agujita accident occurred when the wall of an adjoining mine, flooded and abandoned, collapsed, causing the flooding of the shaft where 15 miners were maneuvering. Five of them managed to escape.

Since then there have been no signs of life of the 10 remaining workers, whose rescue involves several hundred people including soldiers, officials and volunteer miners.

Mining accidents are frequent in Coahuila, Mexico’s main coal producer.