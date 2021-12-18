Abruzzo. Healthcare balance in surplus of 4 million euros

The financial situation at the ministerial monitoring table. The major expenses incurred in the first 9 months of 2021 to deal with the pandemic are illustrated: from 47 million for staff to over 20 for testing activities with molecular swabs. This last item, in the 2022 budget, will be greatly reduced: hospital laboratories have achieved productive self-sufficiency. Expenditure on personnel seen as an investment.

15 DEC – Positive balance for 2020 confirmed at 4 million euros and trend deficit for 2021 equal to 98 million euros, gross of the pharmaceutical payback (which is worth around 20 million euros) and other national Covid measures currently under discussion in headquarters of Finanziaria, which will make it possible to significantly reduce this year’s imbalance.

These are the numbers of the economic and financial situation of the regional health system, discussed at the meeting of the ministerial monitoring table on 13 December, reaffirmed yesterday by the councilor Nicoletta Verì during the session of the Regional Council.

The contributions, valid for 2020, disbursed by the national government to meet the higher expenses related to the management of the pandemic emergency, guaranteed the balance of the system.

The technicians of the ministerial table were explained in detail the major expenses incurred in the first 9 months of 2021 to deal with the pandemic: from 47 million for personnel to over 20 for testing activities with molecular swabs. This last item, in the 2022 budget will be greatly reduced, because in the meantime the regional hospital laboratories have achieved productive self-sufficiency and it will no longer be necessary to make massive use of external structures. Personnel expenditure, on the other hand, is considered a large investment, not only for the Covid emergency, but for all regional health care, after the impoverishment of the past few years and the blocking of the turnover put in place by the previous regional council. .

December 15, 2021

