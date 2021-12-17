Absence from the Gala, Ben Sulayem studies punishment for Hamilton – Formula 1

The absence of Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff from the FIA ​​ceremony on Thursday evening caused a sensation, and the Federation is evaluating answers. Completed the procedures for the election and installation of Mohammed Ben Sulayem, one of the first tasks of the new federal president will be that relating to Hamilton, who deserted the ceremony in protest (but according to article 6.6. of the regulation he is required to participate, having finished in the top three in the drivers’ classification).

The journalist of the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf In fact, Erik van Haren reported these statements by Ben Sulayem: “As a former driver, I understand that he is very excited and disappointed, but we can’t just ignore the rules“. By not punishing the seven-time world champion, the FIA ​​would create a dangerous precedent: at least one is likely to arrive fine to Hamilton, so as not to let this behavior pass without consequences.

New FIA vice president Robert Reid also reported RacingNews365, does not intend to turn a blind eye: “If you finish in the top three in the league, you have to come to the awards ceremony. We will have a meeting with Peter Bayer (FIA general secretary for motor sport with Jean Todt, ed). Undoubtedly, some of these things will be included, they are key issues that we need to address between now and the new year“.