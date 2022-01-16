absent 40 thousand health workers between positive and No vax

At least 12,000 doctors and nurses are positive: they cannot work for at least a week. In other words: every day 1,800 health workers discover that they are infected and have to leave the ward. Of course, there is a sort of turnover: others become negativized and go back to work. But if one share returns to service because the period of isolation ends thanks to the negative buffer, another (higher) must stay at home, due to the positive buffer. To these are added another 26 thousand absent, again adding doctors and nurses: they are suspended because they refused to be vaccinated. In summary: in the most difficult phase of the pandemic, with over 20,000 hospitalized for Covid, Italian hospitals find themselves without 40,000 white coats. This is also the effect of the high circulation of Sars-CoV-2, beyond the timid slowdown: yesterday 180,426 infected (positivity rate below 15 percent), 308 deaths, another 349 beds occupied by Covid patients ( minus 2, however, in intensive care).

RED GOODBYE

Meanwhile, the Regions are launching a proposal: let’s eliminate the color system, which decides closures based on hospitalizations and the incidence of infections, given that it is now outdated by the use of the Super green pass. Already today between white, yellow and orange there are no substantial differences, the real closures are triggered only with red (which at the moment does not seem imminent, since there is only one Region in orange from tomorrow, Valle d’Aosta ). And then there is the issue of quarantines. Lazio, for example, for those who are vaccinated with three doses and asymptomatic positive, proposes that isolation end after five days, allowing them to return to work without testing. This would also have beneficial effects on the decimated staff of the departments. In some large hospitals we are in the order of 20 per cent of nurses inactive, elsewhere it is better, but to make everything very complicated there is the fact that the health personnel are also used to make swabs and vaccine hubs. But why aren’t we hiring more doctors and nurses? Because they are simply not there. In some territories they have been hired from abroad, as the reservoir of those who graduated in Italy has run out. Giovanni Migliore, director of the Policlinico di Bari and president of Fiaso, the federation of Italian healthcare companies: «We hired all the nurses we could hire. And 48,000 have been stabilized. But there aren’t others ».

We have to wait for new nursing graduates, but as with doctors, the limited number has caused a shortage of supply. And an extraordinary event like the pandemic blew all planning. Every day 1,800 health workers are infected and in many Italian hospitals, services are being cut and, in extreme cases, wards are closing. “Cardiology Week” stopped at San Camillo in Rome. The hospital company specifies: “The quarantine of 30 operators will end on Tuesday making it possible, with their return, to reactivate the structure which will remain inactive for only two days”. But why are so many positive health workers being found when everyone has received the third dose? With the Omicron variant we know that there is the possibility of being infected, fortunately almost always symptomatically, even when vaccinated. And healthcare workers are cyclically subjected to control swabs. Taking the tests, a good portion is positive, given the very high circulation of the virus in the country. Compared to the very first phase of the pandemic, when the outbreaks exploded dramatically in the ward and unfortunately also doctors and nurses had many victims of Covid in their ranks, now the situation is different: doctors and nurses, like all citizens, in this period they are infected above all outside hospitals, perhaps in the family. And even if they are almost always asymptomatic, they have to stop, under the current rules, for at least seven days.

RULES

The Regions have proposed a new rule – for everyone not only for white coats – according to which the asymptomatic positive who received the booster after five days should return to normal life even without a negative tampon, but at the moment it has not yet been accepted. In order not to paralyze health care, a choice was actually made: doctors and nurses, contacts of a positive, perhaps of a colleague with whom we worked side by side, do not go into isolation, do not stay at home, continue to be on duty , but every day they have to undergo the control antigen test. «I’m telling the truth – comments Migliore – the 12-13 thousand positives a week are a high number, but predictable with the current intensity of the circulation of the virus. We hope that the signs of braking these days can lead us to a gradual improvement in the situation. What I find unacceptable is that at least twice as many are absent for having refused the vaccine ».