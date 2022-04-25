Entertainment

Absolute sadness: the mourning that surrounds Liliana Rodríguez, the daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez

Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez He is one of the Latin artists with the longest trajectory and with the best known in the environment. His latest Instagram posts are photos with musicians such as Luis Fonsi and Roberto Carlos, just to mention a few. That is why his family has been so moved by the death of comedian Irama Medina de Ramis.

José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez and Roberto Carlos. Source: Instagram @elpumaoficial

Irama Laugh, stage name of the Zulian comedian, died Friday night after losing a battle against uterine cancer. The news of her was communicated by her relatives on Saturday through her social networks. “I’m here to tell you that on 04/22/22 at 10:40 pm my beautiful mother stopped being with us on this plane,” her daughter commented.

