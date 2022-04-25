Absolute sadness: the mourning that surrounds Liliana Rodríguez, the daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez

Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez He is one of the Latin artists with the longest trajectory and with the best known in the environment. His latest Instagram posts are photos with musicians such as Luis Fonsi and Roberto Carlos, just to mention a few. That is why his family has been so moved by the death of comedian Irama Medina de Ramis.

José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez and Roberto Carlos. Source: Instagram @elpumaoficial

Irama Laugh, stage name of the Zulian comedian, died Friday night after losing a battle against uterine cancer. The news of her was communicated by her relatives on Saturday through her social networks. “I’m here to tell you that on 04/22/22 at 10:40 pm my beautiful mother stopped being with us on this plane,” her daughter commented.

Lila Morillo and Irama Medina de Ramis. Source: Instagram @lilianarodriguezmorillo

And he continued: “You cannot imagine how happy he was. How happy all of you made her; family and followers. She was so filled with laughing, joking with all of you. Presentations, interviews, calls… I enjoy everything to the fullest. There wasn’t a single day where she wasn’t happy to give each of you a laugh.” Both the daughter and the ex-wife of the Cougar reacted to the sad news.

“THUS WE ARE ALWAYS GOING TO REMEMBER YOU DEAR ZULIANA @ iramariete OF CONTAGIOUS LAUGHTER…CHEERFUL WITNESSED FAMILY WITHOUT LINGERING…LOVER OF HER COUNTRY…HER LAND….HER PEOPLE…. AND ITS PECULIAR FORMS THAT SEPARATE US FROM EVERYONE ELSE!…..THERE IS A PARTY IN HEAVEN!!!! BECAUSE I AM SURE THAT GOD ALSO HAS AN EXCELLENT SENSE OF HUMOR!!!!!….. a big hug and our deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans around the world…. Long live Zulia!” It was the text that he published Liliana Rodriguezone of the singer’s daughters.

The former partner of Jose Luis, Lila Morillo, also made an Instagram post with condolences from the whole family: “What a great loss your departure, dear Zuliana, queen of humor @iramariete, the Rodríguez Morillo family expresses its deepest condolences by hugging their relatives and affections tightly and thousands of followers…resting in the certainty that there was always…. But now…. The Angels line up to laugh at her occurrences and her humor with her… rest in peace, sister!