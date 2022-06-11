Absolute sadness: the mourning that the daughter of José Luis “el Puma” Rodríguez is going through

Genesis Rodriguez is the youngest daughter of the singer Jose Luis “El Puma” Rodriguez. Although her mother is Cuban and her father is Venezuelan, she was born in Miami, Florida and has lived there her entire life. It is for this reason that the recent massacre in Texas, where an 18-year-old student entered the school and killed several innocent children, has been really hard news for the actress.

Genesis began by sharing a tweet from Joaquín Castro, an American Democratic politician who has served in the United States House of Representatives for the 20th congressional district of Texas since 2013. The congressman referred to the terrible massacre

Tweet by Joaquin Castro.

“Uvalde is an overwhelmingly Mexican-American small town. A Latin American community has been devastated by gun violence. I hope that the American media does not miss that critical part of the story in the coming days and weeks. #MasacredeUvalde” was the tweet that the daughter of the Cougar.

Tweet from the deceased teacher's nephew.

Genesis He also shared the tweet of the teacher’s nephew who was present at the massacre: “My aunt did not make it, she sacrificed herself protecting the children in her classroom, I beg you to keep my family, including her entire family, in her prayers, IRMA GARCIA IS HER NAME and she died as a HERO. She was loved by many and will be truly missed.” “Irma” along with a heart emoji was what the actress wrote.

News about the massacre.

In another, the news shared by the youngest of the Rodriguez, it could be read: “She was sitting right next to her best friend. Her best friend got covered in blood.” “My heart is in pieces” wrote the actress of Umbrella Academy, being very sensitive to the terrible news. “Little angels” and a broken heart emoji wrote next to the photographs of the deceased students. Undoubtedly, the news of the Texas massacre has made a deep impression on the American actress.