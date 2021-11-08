Who said that nature dies in winter?

It is in the natural order of things that the leaves fall and that some plants must literally be avoided during this period to prevent their death.

For others, however, there are some tricks that can avoid a bad end to the first frost.

In this regard, we have seen how a simple trick is enough to save the lemon tree from cold and wind.

In addition to these, however, there are many plants that resist very well even at low temperatures and that can give great satisfaction.

We’ve featured some cold-hardy plants for a colorful and cheerful balcony all year round, but none of them are climbers.

Creepers are amazing ornamental plants that, even in pots, can completely change the look of a house.

Today we will discover 3 frost-proof climbing plants to buy absolutely to beautify exteriors and balconies.

How to manage a creeper

Each plant species has its own characteristics that make it unique, with different needs in terms of planting, irrigation and pruning.

But how can we manage climbing plants to ensure that their beauty is expressed at its best?

It is not that simple, so much so that there is a science that also deals with this called “bio-architecture”.

However, we too, in our own small way, can make sure to ensure healthy and spectacular growth, in the true sense of the word.

In fact, in their full splendor they can wrap entire fences or cover columns and even entire walls, also succeeding as an excellent acoustic insulator.

The simplest way is to use special nets, grids or pergolas.

The plant will grow around them forming its carpet of leaves and flowers, while in some cases it will be necessary to tie and direct them.

It is always better to ask for advice from a nurseryman or retailer.

Absolutely buy 3 frost-proof climbing plants to beautify outdoors and balconies

The species of climbing plants are really many and different in colors, foliage and flowers.

These are 3 species that we know are perfect for resisting even the severe cold.

Begonia Grandis Subs. Evansiana

Unlike the classic Begonias, this particular species can survive even at -10 degrees!

Splendid pink flowers tending to coral and oval leaves with an intense green even in frost.

Clematis alpina

The name of this particular species of Clematis can suggest its ability to cope with any bad weather.

This one in particular produces fantastic violet flowers just waiting to bloom and beautify our homes and balconies.

Climbing jasmine

Jasmine is certainly the best known and most popular climbing plant in Italy.

There are several varieties but all are able to overcome even the most severe of winters, repaying us with an out of the ordinary beauty.