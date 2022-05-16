“Abstinence is hell”: Nodal leaves his “vices” after separating from Belinda

After separating from Belinda, Christian Nodal wants to leave behind all the things that harm him and that is why he decided to start taking care of his health with a good diet and also get away from vices such as cigarettes and alcohol.

The singer, who in recent years has been involved in scandals, now surprised all his followers by announcing the changes he wants to make to have a healthier life.

It was on his official Twitter account where he wrote about his intention to quit smoking, unfortunately abstinence begins to wreak havoc on the singer, which he describes as unbearable and compares it as if he were living “in hell”.

“I want to share something with you… Without making a long story short, the cigarette has been in my life in the worst and best moments, but I’m sick of the necessary evils. I swore never in my life to smoke a cigarette. I’ve been three days and withdrawal is hell. But if I can you can,” she wrote.

I want to share something…

Without making a long story, the cigarette has been in my life in the worst and best moments but I’m sick of the necessary evils. I swore never in my life to smoke a cigarette. I’ve been 3 days and withdrawal is hell.

BUT IF I CAN YOU CAN! — NODAL (@elnodal)

May 14, 2022





In another tweet, he continued to explain that he knows that many of his followers do not smoke, but he wants what he is doing to serve as an example, so that, just like him, they can vent all the negative that exists in their lives and is hurting them. .

“I know that many of my public do not smoke, but the message is not the cigarette. It’s that we can fuck everything that destroys us and at the same time makes us feel good. Sending you lots of love and peace,” she expressed.

I know that many of my public do not smoke but the message is not the cigarette.

It’s that we can fuck everything that destroys us and at the same time makes us feel good.

I send you much love and peace.��✨ https://t.co/yWLtVFvkHc — NODAL (@elnodal)

May 14, 2022





He also confessed that when he can no longer stand nicotine withdrawal, he replaces it with an electronic cigarette with which he can inhale steam.

Previously, at a press conference he offered in Guatemala, where he gave a concert as part of his “Forajido Tour”, he said he was looking to improve his habits, because he had neglected various aspects of his health, such as his hours of sleep.

“The truth is I’m taking care of myself, I’m treating myself well, because just as I had told you, I had lasted several days without sleeping, I don’t like that,” he said.

He also stressed that he is already giving up alcohol, he is on a diet and he joked that the parties are already out because if not “it will end” himself.

“I am on a diet, I am eating well. I got rid of alcohol, a little bit, so when I really do it, it’s to enjoy the moment with people, but not so much anymore… Partying? No, not so much partying because I’m going to finish…”, she exclaimed.