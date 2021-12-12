Absurd alien fish with transparent head filmed in the abyss: the extraordinary images

Thanks to a remotely operated submarine (ROV), the scientists of the MBARI institute filmed one of the most “alien” and spectacular creatures of the abyss.

The abyss they are undoubtedly the ecosystems more extraordinary where to look for forms of life bordering on the absurd, characterized by appearance and behavior among the most bizarre of the whole animal kingdom. The total absence of light or almost and the very high pressure, in fact, have prompted the selection of peculiar adaptations, such as bioluminescence, used for predation, reproduction and other purposes. In the heart of the Pacific Ocean, in the temperate and subarctic belt, between 500 and 4 thousand meters deep, one of the most “alien” creatures of the deep blue, the amazing barrel eye fish (Macropinna microstoma). In fact, this animal has a “head” completely transparent, a sort of dome similar to that of military jets. Below it are two large ones spherical eyes acid green in color facing upwards, but which can be rotated forwards if necessary. For example after having captured a prey (he loves small crustaceans).

The barrel-eye fish (Macropinna microstoma). Credit: MBARI

Barreleye fish was classified and included in taxonomy books as far back as 1939 by the American scientist Wilber McLeod Chapman, ichthyologist and director at the University of Washington, however, despite being known for over 80 years, a due to its difficult to reach habitat, not many images and information are available on the species. A stunning new video was captured by scientists at The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI), a non-profit oceanographic research center based in Moss Landing, California. The researchers used a ROV, a small remotely controlled robotic submarine. Specifically, the scientists were aboard the R / V research vessel Rachel Carson and were taking pictures of the depths with the ROV Ventana, when they came across a specimen of Macropinna microstoma. They filmed it for a few minutes between 600 and 800 meters deep, before it disappeared into the depths of the Pacific Ocean.

Although it is not clear from the video, it is a small fish, with a maximum length of 15 centimeters. The two circular structures that can be seen just above the mouth and which could be mistaken for the eyes of the fish are actually olfactory organs. As indicated, the most peculiar feature of this creature of the abyss is the small dome of transparent fabric placed over its real eyes, placed in the center of the head. Most of the time the barrel-eyed fish turns its gaze upward. As pointed out by the experts of the MBARI institute, thanks to this orientation the fish is able to intercept the faint “sparkle” of the shell of the crustaceans trapped in the tentacles of the siphonophores that swim above it. The eyes, like those of other abyssal creatures, are in fact adapted to capture every slightest variation of the very faint light that reaches these great depths. It is undoubtedly one of the most fascinating, “alien” and extraordinary animals that populate our wonderful planet.