ABSURD double discounts for 11/11, but only for 24 hours

Do not miss the opportunity to celebrate the Singles’ Day (11/11) with the most delicious discounts on products Xiaomi more exclusive. There is everything: from smartphones to earphones, passing through electric scooters. Only one day of promotions, prices deflated to a minimum and a wide choice. Choose your favorite device and take advantage of double discounts.

Xiaomi: super discounts for Singles’ Day

Even before Black Friday, November is the month when shopping enthusiasts can do some real bargains on November 11, better known as Singles’ Day.

Specifically, in this article you will find a delicious selection of products Xiaomi at a more affordable price than ever. All that needs to be done is to mark the code of the product you like the most and apply it – directly on the authorized stores on Aliexpress – before paying. Applying coupons is very easy, just follow the instructions for each product.

Remember: for each product you will also need to apply the additional coupon to get one double discount!

11 Lite 5G NE

A marvel with a very elegant shell. A 5G smartphone equipped with the powerful processor Snapdragon 778G, with support up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The display is a large panel 6.55 ″ AMOLED with refresh rate that reaches 90HZ. On the back, a super complete photographic compartment. The main sensor is 64MP and is flanked by a secondary one from 8MP for wide angle and a third from 5MP, dedicated to macros. Finally, the energy autonomy is entrusted to the large 4250 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

With the discounts of the moment you can get the best prices on the market on all models. Choose your favorite from the official listing, put it in the cart and then – before paying – apply the indicated codes. Models are sorted by amount of RAM and internal storage:

6 / 128GB discount of $ 30 with the code “30250DOUBLE”;

8 / 128GB discount of $ 30 with the code “30250DOUBLE”;

8 / 256GB discount of $ 30 with the code “30250DOUBLE”.

Save an additional $ 2 with the store coupon. Absolutely free shipping, from warehouse in China.

POCO X3 Pro

POCO X3 Pro is a top of the range, disguised as a mid-range. A robust smartphone, of substance, with a beating heart that has nothing to envy to more expensive smartphones. This is the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, supported by 6 / 8GB of RAM and 128 / 256GB of storage space.

A large display with 120Hz refresh rate, a huge battery of 5160 mAh and an excellent photographic sector, consisting of 4 sensors with the main one from 48MP.

With the Aliexpress promotion you not only save on both available versions, but you can also get a special reward. Let’s go in order. Choose the model you prefer, put it in the cart and – before paying – use the codes indicated:

6 / 128GB discount of $ 25 with the code “23190DOUBLE”;

8 / 256GB discount of $ 25 with the code “23190DOUBLE”.

If you are among the first 300 to place your order, in the first two hours of discounts, you will receive one for free mystery box with different prizes (the Mijia Robot Vacuum robot, the Earbuds 2S, Mi Band 6, Mi Watch or Mi Power Bank earphones).

The store coupon adds another $ 5 discount. Shipping from Chinese warehouse or from France.

Redmi Buds 3 Pro

The brand new true wireless earphones of the Chinese giant’s brand are not only beautiful, they are also incredibly powerful. Clear sound, high and well defined volume, and deep bass. Do not miss the active noise cancellation, which also ensures that you can talk on the phone without any hassle.

Put it in the cart and – before paying – apply the seller’s coupon to get the best price.

New precision electric screwdriver

The brand new precision screwdriver of the Chinese giant works electrically and allows you to carry out fine work without effort or smudging. Equipped with an internal rechargeable battery, it comes home as a kit with 24 aluminum alloy tips (alloy S2).

You can take this DIY gem home at an absurd price now. Put it in the cart, apply the seller coupon and – before completing the order – enter the code “AEPROMO”. If you are among the first 50 to order it, you will get an additional discount, which halves the price. The first 15 orders will instead arrive with a Xiaomi Mi Band 6 for free! Shipping from China.

Xiaomi 11T 5G

Xiaomi 11T 5G is an excellent top-of-the-range smartphone, perfect for any type of business. The powerful processor Mediatek Dimensity 1200 it allows you to have no limits of use: whether it is daily activities or video games, no problem. Indeed, if you love gaming you can count on a large 6.67 ″ AMOLED type display, with 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate.

On the back, a super 3-sensor photographic compartment, with the main one from 108MP. He is flanked by a Telemachus type and an ultra wide angle one. A real camera phone. The icing on the cake is a 5000 mAh super battery with 67W fast charging support.

You can have two editions on discount. Choose the one you prefer, apply the seller’s coupon and then the code you find below:

8 / 128GB total discount of 34 $ with code “ 30250DOUBLE “;

8 / 256GB total discount of $ 34 with code “ 30250DOUBLE “.

Shipping from European or Chinese warehouse.

Mi Electric Scooter 3 (new generation)

The brand new Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3, of the latest generation, is the electric scooter you do not expect. Perfectly compliant with the current legislation, thanks to the hourly limit of 25KM, with a single top-up you can cover up to 30KM.

Thought to be easy to carry, folds easily and safely. Despite being super robust, thanks to the space aluminum it is also very light. The rear braking system is super safe, especially when paired with the smooth tires and safety lights on every single side of the scooter.

Of course, there is no missing smart heart, which allows you to connect it to your smartphone via Bluetooth and manage every aspect of it via the app.

To get access to a price you would never imagine, put it in the cart, redeem the seller’s coupon and then apply the code “GSHOPPER320” before paying. You will be amazed! Shipping from European warehouse.

Seen how many offers and double discounts on the best products Xiaomi? You can even win prizes! Remember though, these are promotions that will remain active for sun 24 hours on November 11th.