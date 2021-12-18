Absurd, he’s like a brother to me

Jennifer Aniston breaks the silence on the alleged and much talked about return of passion with David Schwimmer. On the occasion of the cast reunion, the two actors had admitted a fatal attraction at the time of the set, but no, there has never been a flashback in real life. “It was bizarre,” admitted Aniston after hearing the news. “I couldn’t believe it, actually. I thought like, seriously? ”.

Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer they are not in a relationship. Fans of the beloved TV series had briefly hoped to see a romantic off-screen romance blossom (and 17 years later) between Rachel And Ross from Friends. The gossip had exploded in the aftermath of the cast reunion, after the words of the actor who had admitted a fatal attraction for his colleague, at the time of the set. A courtship that would not have remained indifferent to Aniston. A rumor leaked from the British site Closer had hinted that between the two actors, finally single, the passion had rekindled, but in record time Schwimmer had intervened to deny the gossip.

Denial of Jennifer Aniston

After some time too Jennifer Aniston broke the silence on the matter, categorically denying an alleged flirtation with colleague and friend David Schwimmer. The 54-year-old actress, answering questions to the online magazine ET, said she was very surprised by the rumors circulating about her: “It was bizarre”, He admitted. “I couldn’t believe it, actually. I thought like, really? This is my brother!”. On the other hand, it cannot be denied that the couple of Friends made an entire generation dream, so it is understandable that the fans have hoped for at least a little: “I understand”, Aniston said, “it shows how hopeful people are that dreams can come true.”

The gossip about their alleged relationship

According to the gossip launched by Closer after the Friends reunion, the two actors had never left. There was talk of an insistent exchange of messages, then of a flight to Los Angeles that the New York actor would have taken to spend time with his Jennifer and a romantic weekend among the vineyards of Santa Barbara. In support of these rumors, the statements made by Schwimmer a few months earlier on the occasion of the Friends reunion: “I had a huge crush on Jen that was reciprocated”, he admitted. “But we channeled all of our adoration and mutual love into Ross and Rachel.”, he explained. “One of us has always been in a relationship and we’ve never crossed that line.”