Absurd RULE PREVENTS entry to Cuba of an athlete nationalized in Puerto Rico – SwingCompleto

By Aliet Arzola Lima

On multiple occasions, Cuban athletes and delegations have suffered firsthand from the uncertainty caused by the delay in visa procedures or any other immigration procedure to participate in an international event, especially if it takes place in the United States. Fresh are the memories of the baseball Pre-Olympic, the soccer Gold Cup or the recent denial of visas to two Antillean soccer players who had to participate with their clubs in the Concachampions.

Given these facts, Cuba has always claimed its legitimate right to compete without bureaucratic obstacles, so it should have a similar position when the equation is reversed. This is the case of basketball player Ysmael Romero, Cuban by birth and by heart, but a nationalized Puerto Rican and member of the Puerto Rican national team, who will not be able to be with his team this weekend in the World Cup window game to be held in La Havana.

The motives? It turns out that Romero was unable to obtain his Cuban passport on time, a document that the island’s authorities require from every citizen born in the country in order to enter the national territory, regardless of whether he has lived abroad for a period of time and has a passport. Foreign.

This was reported this Friday by the Puerto Rico Basketball Federation (FBPUR) in the voice of its president Yuam Ramos, who lamented the fatal outcome of the events. “Despite all the efforts we made to get him a Cuban passport, it finally did not arrive on time, so he will not be able to travel with the team to Cuba,” explained the manager.

Likewise, Ramos assured that the pivot from Villa Clara had made personal efforts to solve this problem since last year, without coming to fruition. In addition, he pointed out that “a communication was sent to the Cuban Federation and to the Cuban embassy and consulate in Washington DC However, the passport was not received on time,” according to a statement issued this Friday by the FBPUR.

Romero has not been able to hide his discomfort. “God has been very generous with me to ask him so many questions, about why certain things happen… tomorrow will be another day,” said on Twitter on Thursday night with a certain tone of disappointment.

Judging by his publications, the player is not living easy hours, since he was also affected by the departure of a relative to whom he dedicated a few words: “Fly high, Aunt Regla, fly high… may God have you in glory.” He also wrote on Twitter.

Romero stayed in Puerto Rico and requested political asylum in 2012, after competing in the Centrobasket held in San Juan, and for eight years he did not return to his homeland, complying with the punishment imposed by Cuba on people who leave official delegations at international events.

From that decision, he tried to break into the professional universe with experiences in clubs in Israel, Mexico, Argentina and Puerto Rico itself, where he has shone with the San Germán Athletics (he was Rookie of the Year in 2016), the Cowboys de Bayamón and Real Estelí, a team in which he currently plays.

“El Cubanazo”, as he is known in the world of basketball, has been part of the Puerto Rican national team since last year, when the Puerto Rican authorities began the process to change his sports nationality, which was approved by FIBA .

Precisely, with the Puerto Rican squad, Cuba was measured last November and left a great image, with 18 points, eight rebounds, three steals and a block. But Romero’s great goal was to repeat that performance in front of the Antillean fans and in front of his family in Havana, a right that has been denied him due to an absurd rule and the delayed management of those in charge of giving him his passport.

“Honestly, I’m scared. That fear is because I am going to play in front of my grandparents, my daughter and my parents. So, I have this fear of doing it right. Maybe I’d say it’s not even fear. It is excitement and anxiety. It’s something I have to know how to handle. The boys know the situation there is. The Federation knows about this moment. She spoke to herself. I know that I will have everyone’s support and commitment”, said the pivot about a week ago, excited about returning home.

Along the same lines, the coach of the Puerto Rican squad, Nelson Colón, assured that the player exploded with emotions when he faced Cuba, so he was going to fully enjoy playing in front of his people in Havana, something that, unfortunately, it won’t happen anymore.

The first disappointed with the news are the true fans of burst sport in Cuba, who aspire to see one of their children live and direct, even if it was defending another jersey. That generated as many expectations as being able to feel on the field the progression of the figures of the national team who in recent times have had the opportunity to play and develop in professional leagues.