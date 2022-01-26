absurd trap for users

The latest scam on WhatsApp has been disclosed: those who use the well-known messaging platform must be very careful …

There is no peace for Whatsapp as the well-known instant messaging platform continues to be the target of numerous scams by cyber pirates. In fact, the latter are always working to find new tricks to deceive countless unsuspecting users. In short, you must always pay close attention to what happens on Mark Zuckerberg’s app since now A new WhatsApp scam has been disclosed that you could easily fall into…

Precisely, as we know well hackers are always looking for new tricks to make money illegally and at the expense of users. For this reason, we must continually be vigilant and be alert. Suffice it to say that cybercriminals make numerous people fall into their traps who often report theft of money or identity by the aforementioned scammers. Now, therefore, let’s discover together the latest absurd gimmick of cybercriminals…

WhatsApp: cruel scam against users

According to what was written on the web portal of Stock market projections, the latest scam that was discovered on WhatsApp we can call it the “I’m sorry, who are you?”, That is what it says the message that many have seen delivered by a number without an identity. In short, the purpose of the hackers is to bet on kindness to take advantage of the naivety of some users. In fact, whoever sent the message, afterwards follows another message like: “I found you in my address book but I don’t remember who you are“. It goes without saying that the most observant understand that it is a beautiful and good trap. But unfortunately, there are still those who fall…

In particular, in fact, the elderly and minors are the ones who take the bait of cybercriminals. In fact, scammers actually use a number VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) despite being prohibited by WhatsApp, thus trying to send the same message to random users. Someone, in good faith, is led to respond by providing name and surname. Once trust is gained, the cybercriminal will start casting his net to steal as much information as possible such as age, education, job, family. It seems impossible, but some respond convinced that they are doing their interlocutor a favor, especially if they are elderly or minors. Therefore, it is necessary to pay attention to the messages we receive, remembering not to open messages sent by those we do not know.