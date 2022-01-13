Abu Dhabi case, Ben Sulayem confirms “organizational structure review” – Formula 1

The political pressure put by the Mercedes on the Federation during the last month and above all the ‘dangerous’ silence of Lewis Hamilton, whose threat of retirement from racing seems to hover like a sword of Damocles over the entire world of Formula 1, seem to have pushed the FIA to ‘unbutton’ more on the long-awaited investigation linked to what happened in the final race of the Abu Dhabi GP 2021. A month has now passed since that controversial Sunday that gave Max Verstappen his first world title in his career, sparking anger of Mercedes and ‘dumbing’ the seven-time world champion. Today, through an official note, the greatest organ of world motoring has drawn up one Road map definitive on what will be the next formal steps of the investigation.

There will first of all be a ‘analysis on the use of the Safety Car and a meeting with the pilots. The results of these comparisons will later be disclosed in Bahrain, on the eve of the first GP of next season. The step which however appears to be the most concrete and ‘impacting’ of all is another. In fact, the final part of the FIA ​​declaration states that “President Mohammed Ben Sulayem asked the recently appointed Sports Secretary General Peter Bayer, proposals to review and optimize the organization of the F1 structure for the 2022 season“. A paraphrase to say that Sulayem himself has opened the doors to the idea of ​​changing the organization chart of some areas related to the management of the Circus.

In a recent article published here on FormulaPassion.it we had pointed out to you just how in the new organization chart published on the Federation website the names of Michael Masi And Nicholas Tombazis. This obviously does not mean that both will not be able to ‘reappear’ again in the near future. In the meantime, however, the new FIA president himself confirmed the entry of Bayer in the role that was previously the Greek engineer. Certainly these maneuvers seem to meet, at least partially, the requests made by Mercedes at the time of withdrawal of the appeal on the alleged irregularity of the last laps of the race in Yas Marina. Now it will be interesting to see if these moves are enough to end Lewis Hamilton’s press blackout and dissuade him from the possibility of a resounding retirement from F1.