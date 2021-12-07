Abu Dhabi GP 2021: program, circuit, Sky and TV8 schedules – Formula 1

The dream ending is served: the F1 world championship returns to be awarded in the grand finale of Yas Marina and unlike what happened in 2015 and 2016 when the question was a Mercedes derby between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg this year the battle involved the English driver and Max Verstappen. Red Bull dreams of celebrating as it happened In 2010 when Sebastian Vettel mocked his boxing mate Mark Webber and, above all, the then Ferrari driver Fernando Alonso, who had arrived in Abu Dhabi with the favors of the league table in hand. The current ranking sees Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton perfectly paired, with the Dutchman who in the event neither of the two drivers score points will be champion for the highest number of victories so far, nine to eight. Lewis Hamilton will come to Yas Marina with three consecutive victories in the last three races, with the Mercedes W12 appearing to have a clear technical advantage over Red Bull in this season finale.

A year ago Verstappen won, with the Mercedes, however, forced to run with the power units decidedly worn and with Hamilton who was fresh from the Coronavirus positivity. Also, compared to past editions the layout has been changed to increase the chances of overtaking. The lap time promises to be significantly lower and three laps (from 55 to 58) have been added to compensate for the fact that the circuit has been shortened after the changes that have made the Yas Marina track much faster and more conducive to overtaking. The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sport F1, with TV8 which will guarantee free-to-air Qualifying and Race. On FormulaPassion.it as always you will find the direct written of all the F1 sessions. F2 will also be on the track with Oscar Piastri just a few points away from being crowned champion on his debut in the cadet series. Below are all the details relating to the programming and the characteristics of the circuit.

Timetables

Friday 10 December

PL1: 10:30 – 11:30, live on Sky Sport F1 and FormulaPassion.it

PL2: 14:00 – 15:00, live on Sky Sport F1 and FormulaPassion.it

Saturday 11th December

PL3: 11:00 – 12:00, live on Sky Sport F1 and FormulaPassion.it

Qualifying: 14:00 – 15:00, live on Sky Sport F1, TV8 and FormulaPassion.it.

Sunday 12 December

Grand Prix: 2.00 pm, live on Sky Sport F1, TV8 and FormulaPassion.it.

Timetable F2

Friday 10 December

08.35 Free Practice

15.30 Qualifications

Saturday 11th December

09.20 Sprint Race 1

15.45 Sprint Race 2

Sunday 12 December

10.00 Feature Race

F1 GP Abu Dhabi circuit

Route: 5,281 km

Laps: 58

Race distance: 306.183 km

Roll of honor Abu Dhabi Grand Prix