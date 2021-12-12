Abu Dhabi GP 2021: race pace, tire strategies, weather and TV – Formula 1

Here we are, it is the day of the showdown between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen for the assignment of the 2021 world title. The scenario is that of Yas Marina, who this year has slightly changed its appearance for the 13th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

A few changes in some critical points of the circuit to try to create more spectacle and overtaking has given new life to the track inaugurated in 2009, but there will be several elements that will play a fundamental role throughout the race, starting with the tires.

Starting grid (Top-10) and tires mounted at the start

1st Row 1. Max Verstappen (S)

Mercedes 2. Lewis Hamilton (M)

Mercedes 2nd Row 3. Lando Norris (S)

McLaren 4. Sergio Perez (S)

Red Bull 3rd Row 5. Carlos Sainz (S)

Ferrari 6. Valtteri Bottas (M)

Mercedes 4th Row 7. Charles Leclerc (S)

Ferrari 8. Yuki Tsunoda (M)

AlphaTauri 5th Row 9. Esteban Ocon (S)

Alpine 10. Daniel Ricciardo (S)

McLaren

Difference between compounds and longer stints (Pirelli data)

Best strategies on the 58 laps of the Abu Dhabi GP (Pirelli data)

Although the Yas Marina circuit now has a faster and smoother layout which imposes more lateral loads on the tires than before, the one stop strategy it is still the fastest one to tackle the 58 laps of the race (the total distance has been increased by three laps compared to previous seasons to compensate for the shorter lap).

The combination Medium and Hard is that Soft and Hard they are almost equally fast over the race distance. Starting with the Soft helps at the start – and this could be an advantage on a circuit where track position is still important – but starting with the Medium gives a little more flexibility in terms of the window to make the pit stop.

The two-stop option is slower but could play a role if the Safety Car enters the field. In that case, the use of all three compounds could be an option or (for riders with two sets of mediums available) the strategy that involves an opening and a closing stint on Medium with a central stint on Hard.

“This was an interesting qualifying session in which tire choice played a key role – he has declared Mario Island, Car Racing Manager of Pirelli – We have seen a mix of tactics, with the two title contenders starting with different compounds and preparing to follow distinct strategies in what will be the decisive race of the championship. On paper, a stop with Medium followed by Hard for the second stint is the fastest option. In theory, the Soft should give a slight advantage at the start, but the Medium-Hard combination should be a slightly faster option over race duration. If Max Verstappen manages to keep the lead at the start, he can take advantage of having no one in front of him so as to reduce overheating by maintaining a constant load on the tires. We therefore expect a very intriguing race, in which tire management will certainly be a key factor ”.

Set of tires available for the race (Pirelli data)

Forecast for the race (17:00 local time)

5 pm: partly cloudy, 24 ° C, wind 18 km / h NW, 0% probability of rain

6 pm: partly cloudy, 23 ° C, wind 18 km / h NW, 1% probability of rain

Television programming in Italy

Direct Sky Sport F1 And TV8: 12:25 Paddock Live, 13:55 GP Abu Dhabi, 15:55 Paddock Live