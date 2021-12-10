Abu Dhabi GP, FP1: Verstappen in front of the Mercedes – News

The results of the first round of practice have relative importance to the light of the weekend structure in the UAE. This is because qualifying and the race will start at sunset and end under the artificial lights of Yas Marina, then in very different environmental conditions compared to those in which he shot in FP1. The teams, as also happened in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, will have to be good at interpreting the first data collected and reworking them according to the FP2, which will instead be much more indicative. However, running in FP1 was still very important to discover the new layout of the Abu Dhabi track, renewed in some places and now much faster than in the past. Differences that will have a significant impact from the point of view of the structure.

For the Ferrari it was a sacrificed session at the start of 2022, with Charles Leclerc on track with the data collection tools mounted on the rear of his car at the opening of the session. So part of the work for the preparation of the weekend at least in the first minutes was up to Carlos Sainz, who however returned to the pits about halfway through the session complaining a lot about a SF21 nervous and unbalanced, asking for interventions on the set-up. Back on track, the Spaniard made it known that he had found the car in better condition, which allowed him to move up the rankings to 9th place. (+0 “877), just behind teammate Leclerc (8th to 0 “837).

Leclerc, here is your year-end balance sheet

The ranking