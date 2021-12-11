Abu Dhabi GP, FP2: Hamilton in command, Verstappen 4th, Kimi on the block – News

The last Friday of the 2021 World Championship ended with the best time of Lewis Hamilton at the end of the FP2 of the Abu Dhabi GP. The Mercedes driver was the fastest of all, ahead of a surprising Ocon and Bottas, with Verstappen 4th. Ferrari in 8th and 9th place with Leclerc ahead of Sainz.

After the first session, useful for getting the right references on the renewed Abu Dhabi circuit, the riders started to push harder and they also saw the first mistakes. Bottas he risked a lot in turn 14, when he entered counter-steering, remedying a touch on the guard rail with the left rear, luckily for him without consequences. Worse it went to Nicholas Latifi, on the wall with the rear wing in turn 13 (the first to the left under the hotel), with damage that slowed the work in the Williams garage. The Canadian however recovered with 22 laps to his credit; in this sense the marathon runners of the day were Bottas, Ocon, Leclerc, Sainz and Russell, all of them with 29 laps. In the end, however, a bad bang for Raikkonen in turn 14, with Kimi unharmed but with the car destroyed.

The ranking

With excellent empty tanks the references of the Mercedes, who took the first and third positions. After a not perfect first attempt Lewis Hamilton he returned to the track with an adjustment of the incidence on the front wing and thus found the best time of the day in 1’23 “691, the only one to go under the wall of 1’24 “. Behind him, surprisingly, an excellent Esteban Ocon, 0 “343 away from the English reference. Third Valtteri Bottas (+0 “392), which however proved to have a much better time trial in the barrel: before Hamilton’s new attempt the Finn was going for the best performance, but he blocked going long in turn 12, nullifying what had been hitherto a very good time trial. An unsatisfied Verstappen on the flying lap only finished 4th, 0 “641 behind Hamilton. Very close to Max concluded Perez, 5th at 709 thousandths from the top. After the Mexican Alonso, confirming the good shape of the Alpine, then Tsunoda, Leclerc (+0 “866), Sainz (+1” 153) and Gasly.

The race steps

Intriguing situation regarding references with a full tank of petrol. Surprisingly, Red Bull with Verstappen chose to ride with more rubber soft, diversifying the choice between the two machines, perhaps with a view to tackling the race with an alternative strategy to face the Mercedes. With the C5 Max he was very competitive without experiencing excessive degradation, so pay attention to the soft rubber that could be used in the race. With the same Ferrari compound far from Red Bull with Leclerc but more competitive than Alpine and McLaren. The good state of form of the RB16B (which appeared much more at ease in long runs rather than on the flying lap) has been certified by Perez, which with a medium compound lapped in times close to those of the two Mercedes. Always with the C4 Alonso and also Vettel very well, both more competitive than Norris and Sainz, although obviously we do not know the exact fuel loads, which is also true for the cars fighting for the title. Credit to: @ tonisokolov1011 Our final FP2 of the season and last race pace data for 2021 🙁 Mercedes and RB are in the focus and they both are matching their race pace lap times. Perez on the same Mediums as two Mercs are inside 1 tenth in FP2. Max had good times on Softs. Very exciting!# F1 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/wncsrTPAlx – Toni Sokolov (@ tonisokolov1011) December 10, 2021

Beware of curbs

So far there is room to talk about a Mercedes that is superior to the competition on the flying lap and at the same time a very competitive Red Bull on the race pace according to the simulations in the second part of FP2. However, there is one aspect to take into consideration, that related to curbs: Pirelli had already made it known that it was not satisfied with the introduction of pyramid-shaped curbs in curves 5 and 9, and after the tests a meeting with the commissioners is scheduled to talk about precisely this. For its part, the Milanese house does not want to have them and takes into account an increase in minimum pressures on the tires to run as few risks as possible and prevent possible punctures.

