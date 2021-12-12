Abu Dhabi GP, Sainz: “Perfect race. In 2022 ready to fight for the World Championship” – News

The first season in Ferrari for Carlos Sainz Jr ended in the best possible way . The Spaniard, who started from the third row, thanks to a good start gained the fourth position, only to inherit it third after Sergio Perez’s retirement. Sainz was thus able to finish the Abu Dhabi GP on the podium, the fourth conquered during the 2021 season. Thanks to this result, Carlos it also reaches 5th place in the Drivers’ classification , behind only the drivers of Mercedes and Red Bull. After the Yas Marina race, the Spaniard expressed satisfaction with the results obtained this season, but also optimism for 2022 , which will be raced with very different cars compared to the current ones. Here are Sainz’s words.

Sainz: “Ready to fight in 2022”

“My expectations at the beginning of the season were quite high, but I don’t say which ones. – explained Carlos Sainz – What I am sure of is that I am very happy to have had a very positive start to the season, which has allowed me to make a good development as a team. So we could finish with a podium, with a perfect race, and conclude with the fifth post in the Championship. It’s a nice result that doesn’t change my life, it’s more symbolic than anything else. In this podium I managed to put everything I have learned this season: the first lap, the tires, everything “.

And with a view to 2022, Sainz says he is optimistic: “Let’s see what these new machines are like. In the simulator they are really difficult to drive. It is very interesting, it will be a completely new challenge, all of us riders will have to adapt. As soon as I got used to this Ferrari, they change it for me, but I am convinced that next year I will be able to do a good job, and I am very confident of what is to come. Yup, we are ready to fight for a World Cup. You have seen it, I am ready“.

