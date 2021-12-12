Abu Dhabi: Hamilton at work until midnight – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

“Points are awarded on Sunday. We will not give up right now, let’s continue to believe it “. So the Mercedes on Twitter he reiterated as pointed out by Toto Wolff that yesterday Max Verstappen and Red Bull scored the 1-0 goal, but the Abu Dhabi match has just begun. Lewis Hamilton will start with medium tires like Valtteri Bottas, who seems destined for a particularly painful race since he will start with yellow-banded tires from the third row on the dirty side of the track. Furthermore, unless there are last-minute replacements – which will cost a further retreat on the starting grid by five positions – Bottas will also have to deal with a 100% non-performing power unit.

A condition, the one dictated by the medium tire, which could prove to be a disadvantage when the traffic lights go out and in the first laps of the race, but destined on paper to give Hamilton the opportunity to lengthen the first race stint to move the attack in the final when its hard tires will be in much better condition than Verstappen’s. “The whistles charge me, they are further fuel “Lewis Hamilton said about ‘the homage’ to the seven-time world champion from the central stand, filled with Dutch fans. Mercedes tried to make fun of this sad drift of Orange ‘cheering’ and the reigning champion this afternoon will try to silence the supporters of rival Max Verstappen.

We think they were saying ‘Boo-is. Boo-is. ‘ 😉 pic.twitter.com/nO5P6o2vD0 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@ MercedesAMGF1) December 11, 2021

According to reporter Adam Cooper, Lewis Hamilton was still talking to his engineers in the Yas Marina paddock when it was nearly midnight. River technical meetings therefore, to prepare every detail of the decisive match of the championship.