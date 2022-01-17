Abu Dhabi, Huthi rebel drone attack. Explosions and deaths – Foreign

Rome, January 17, 2022 – Abu Dhabi under attack. In the capital of the United Arab Emirates a series of explosions and a fire were reported, caused by an offensive carried out with drones launched from Sana’a airport in Yemen. Three tankers carrying oil hit in the industrial area of ​​Mussafah, near the storage facilities of the oil company Adnoc. The fire is instead in a construction site at Abu Dhabi International Airport, as the local police explain on their Twitter account. The issuer al-Arabiya he points out that air traffic has not been affected by the fires that are currently under control. The authorities have opened an investigation into the incident: the toll of the attack would be at least three dead and six wounded. “The event resulted in the deaths of a Pakistani citizen and two Indian citizens, and 6 others sustained minor and moderate injuries,” reports the official Emirati news agency Wam.

The Shiite Huthi militias, Iranian thread, have claimed the attack: shortly before the explosions they had announced that they were about to start a “vast military campaign”. Before the claim, Abu Dhabi agents had reported the presence of “small flying objects”, alluding to an offensive conducted with drones. The Emirates are part of the Arab military coalition led by Riyadh and engaged against the Houthis in Yemen.

The coalition today said it intercepted three other drones launched by Yemeni rebels from Sana’a airport to the southern region of Saudi Arabia. “We have observed and are following a hostile escalation through the use of drones by the Houthis – a spokesman said -. A number of explosive drones have been launched from the international airport of Sana’a “, he explained. The Huthi militiamen have instead threatened to carry out” more painful attacks “against the Emirates if the latter do not put an end to their” aggression ” to Yemen.

The diplomatic adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates, Anwar Gargash, on Twitter described the attack today as a “Huthi aggression”, and stressed that the Yemeni militia it will not destabilize the security of the country. The UAE stressed that this attack “will not go unpunished”, the Foreign Ministry said that “they reserve the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and this sinister criminal escalation”, describing these attacks as a “heinous crime”.