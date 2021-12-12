Abu Dhabi: interview between Red Bull and the Commissioners concluded – LIVE – Live

[F1] – Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it, below are the updates relating to the double protest presented by Mercedes against the outcome of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix won by Max Verstappen in front of Lewis Hamilton.

18.10 – According to the English journalist Jennie Gow, the verdict could arrive in half an hour.

18.05 – Dark faces in both Mercedes and Red Bull homes. According to Ted Kravitz of Sky Sports Uk something is about to change. Mercedes does not believe they can count on the complaint about overtaking under the Safety Car regime, but the Brackley team is still confident of being able to overturn the result.

18.03 – Going back to the controversial episode on the first lap in which Lewis Hamilton cut the chicane after the duel with Verstappen, the drivers’ opinion is that Hamilton should have given up the position to the Dutchman.

18.00 – Horner and Newey left the meeting with the Commissioners after a 45 minute interview.

17.52 – The fact that a technical error was made at the regulatory level by the Race Direction is quite evident. Carlos Sainz, for example, was very confused at the restart because he could not follow Max Verstappen since behind the Dutch Daniel Ricciardo and Lance Stroll were unable to split.

17.50 – Most likely the Race Commissioners will not accept the protests of Mercedes as the Race Direction wanted the track to decide the winner at the end of a lap in race conditions and not behind the Safety Car, not respecting the regulation to the letter. . At that point, however, Mercedes could appeal to the FIA ​​arbitration court in Paris.

17.45 – All the cars have passed the technical checks required after the race.

17.42 – By radio Hamilton in the radio team spoke of “World manipulated”.

17.40 – As reported by Sky Sport Deutschland there will be no official interviews from Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff today.

17.35 – Hearings are underway between the Red Bull men, Mercedes and the Commissioners. The very high offices of the respective teams are involved in these crucial phases, Adrian Newey also introduced himself to the Stewards.

17.30 – Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo at the end of the race declared that Max Verstappen deserves the title, but that in the end there was so much confusion that not even they know how to feel on an emotional level.

17.15 – Lewis Hamilton has deserted the press conference, will release official statements like any Mercedes man after the decisions of the Commissioners. Max Verstappen commented on the Mercedes protest: “It’s the summary of the season”.