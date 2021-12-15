Sports

Abu Dhabi Test, Day 2 3pm: Norris undermines Russell

The Abu Dhabi tests, the final act of the 2021 season, entered the last part. In the middle of the day, Lando Norris jumped to the top of the times table with 1’25 “809, obtained with 18-inch Pirelli rubber in C5 compound, currently six tenths ahead of George Russell (Mercedes).

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo Racing

Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

As yesterday, the work schedules are confirmed to be very intense, with long simulations of the race that see all the teams engaged with mule cars. The mid-day marathoner is Pierre Galsy (AlphaTauri), with 109 laps, ahead of Guanyu Zhou, (Alfa Romeo) committed to using every kilometer to familiarize himself as much as possible with the team from Hinwil.

Read also:

Carlos Sainz is extending his work program, which will lead him to cover well over a hundred laps. An important distance was also covered by Robert Shwartzman at the wheel of the Haas (the only one on the track with the 2021 single-seater) who is reaching the times reached yesterday at the wheel of the SF21.

The Russian of the Ferrari Driver Academy is confirming a good progression, and at the stroke of six hours of testing (out of nine overall) he occupies the fourth position in the times table. The long afternoon long-runs have not been interrupted by red flags in the past three hours

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15 Mule car

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15 Mule car

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Here is the time table at 3 pm

Pos. Pilot Car Weather Turns
1 Lando Norris McLaren * 1’25 “809 84
2 George Russell Mercedes * 1’26 “404 82
3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari * 1’26 “706 94
4 Robert Shwartzman Haas * 1’26 “980 89
5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin * 1’27 “133 87
6 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri * 1’27 “612 109
7 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo* 1’27 “850 103
8 Pietro Fittipaldi Haas VF-21 1’28 “662 79
9 Fernando Alonso Alpine * 1’28 “785 97
10 Sergio Perez Red Bull * 1’28 “862 ninety two

