Abuela used familiar technique for 10 years to select lottery numbers until she won; but she will use the money for his funeral

Each country has its own lottery system.

While some think about going on a trip or starting a business, a lottery winner in Ontario, Canada, said that will invest much of the money in plots or land for your burial and that of her husband.

Luc-Hao Truong, a resident of Newmarket, won a total of $111,221.50 in the second prize of the Lotto 6/49 drawing last July 2.

The recall told Daily Hive that I had been betting on the lottery for 10 years and that this has been his favorite game.

According to the lucky one, each number she chooses for the draw has a special meaning for her.

“The numbers that I play represent significant dates in my family,” explained the woman.

The mother and grandmother added that for a time she stopped playing, but that she applied her strategy again and this time she won.

“I stopped playing these numbers for a whilethen I started playing them again and I won this award”, added the Canadian.

“My daughters were with me, and they were very happy for me,” she said. “It was amazing,” she described.

Truong claimed his prize at the OLG Prize Center in Toronto.

The player has decided to invest most of the money in the purchase of plots for her and her husband’s burial.

Additionally, you will use the money to pay off some debts. However, not everything will be limited to practical expenses. The lucky girl plans to buy a new car.

