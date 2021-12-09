“Abuse of dominant position”. 1 billion beating on Amazon

It is a blow to Amazon. The e-commerce giant was inflicted a mega fine of over one billion euros for violating Article 102 of the Treaty on the functioning of the European Union.

The companies involved that make up the Amazon family are many, Amazon Europe Core, Amazon Services Europe, Amazon, Amazon Italia Services And Amazon Italy Fulfillment which on the whole hold a position of absolute dominance on the Italian market for services of Amazon marketplace. This allowed him to privilege his own logistics service, the so-called Fulfillment by Amazon, favoring the sellers who rely on the platform, strengthening its priority position and thus harming competing operators on this market. According to the Antitrust Authorities, the companies that have joined the service of Fulfillment by Amazon, they have received a whole range of benefits to obtain better sales and visibility prospects. Among these above all the possibility of Prime which allows subscribers to receive the goods faster and without shipping costs. Practically, customers become loyal and in this way reduce shipping costs. Plus the same Prime gives the opportunity to participate in a whole series of events managed by Amazon such as the Cyber ​​Monday, the Prime Day and the week of Black Friday which increase the chances of merchandise from sellers being displayed better and faster. In this way so favorable to buyers, Amazon: “ has effectively prevented third party vendors from associating the Prime label with offers not managed with FBA “.

What is Amazon FBA?

The term FBA stands for Fulfillment By Amazon, that is, operated by Amazon. This means entering the system created by the giant, to sell products using Amazon’s logistics, customer service, and returns service. As a seller, by relying on Amazon’s fulfillment service, you can order a stock of the products (or even from a factory) and send them to the Amazon department store. Once they arrive they will be present on the site Amazon.co.uk, and can be purchased by any user without the seller having to do anything else. With Amazon’s FBA, you have the opportunity to give your products great visibility with millions of potential customers through the Marketplace. It is therefore easy to understand the power of this system.

The three benefits of affiliates

To better clarify the concept on which the Antitrust sanction was then based, there are three fundamental advantages for those who decide to rely on Amazon. Using Marketplace you don’t have to have a physical store in which to sell the goods, and you have volumes of unreachable customers for any store. Furthermore, it is not necessary to manage the shipment of goods to customers, because it is the responsibility of Amazon, and ultimately you do not have to manage any returns, because even in this case there is always Amazon that takes care of them.

Different treatments applied

On this basis, the investigation has ascertained that these features are crucial for the success of the sellers and for the increase of their sales. This of course for FBA affiliates. On the other hand, the performance measurement system is applied to the other sellers, which is extremely restrictive. In this way, we read, Amazon has damaged competing logistics and e-commerce operators, effectively preventing them from offering themselves to online sellers with a quality comparable to that of Amazon logistics. This also widened the gap between Amazon’s power and the competition. As a result of this abuse, competing marketplaces have also been damaged, whose prices are obviously double if not triple, especially when it comes to magazines. It is therefore easy to understand that in these ways sellers are discouraged from placing their products on other platforms than Amazon. The authorities agree in defining this particularly serious sales strategy, also in consideration of the effects already produced. For this reason it decided to apply the fine of one billion euros.

Amazon’s response

As was to be expected, the response from Amazon did not take long to arrive and with a note made it known: “ We deeply disagree with the decision of the Antitrust Authority and will appeal. The sanction and the obligations imposed are unjustified and disproportionate. More than half of all annual Amazon sales in Italy are generated by small and medium-sized businesses, and their success is at the heart of our business model. Small and medium-sized businesses have multiple channels to sell their products both online and offline – Amazon is just one of those options “.

Europe supports Italy