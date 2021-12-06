“Abused at 17 in the hallway of a building”

Sara Manfuso, former model and companion of the exponent of the Democratic Party, Andrea Romano, told Italian stories the abuse suffered when she was a young girl returning from school: “My wound never became a scar. I was 17, I was in broad daylight, I was coming out of a canteen, it was lunch time, I was on my way home. Near the door I find a man with a cap and sunglasses, and because these details are useful, that is a man who practiced violence on me and it was perhaps premeditated violence, he knew my schedules, my habits, and was waiting for me “.

“I am going to enter the building – he said – I was 17 I was “big” now, he follows me and why not let him in? He could go to someone’s house. Enter, first steps, I remember everything as if it were yesterday, I go to the elevator, I feel this hand that covers my mouth, his pants were already off and he was ready to consume. I remember the cold, in those moments you are paralyzed with fear, I don’t know who to thank, maybe my strength, I bit his hand, I sank my teeth into my hand, and I had the strength to scream but no one reacted to those screams, no one came out ” .

“Then – continues the story – we went to report but they never identified him. I was regularly called to the police station for various mugshots but he was never there. I was afraid of meeting him again and once on the train I thought I saw him and you have no idea how long I lived, I felt the cold. I had the terror that accompanied me but perhaps this altered my perception because after experiencing violence you think it could happen again. You find yourself suspecting anyone, even a person you cross in the house, I had serious difficulties afterwards, maybe I still have them, who knows, to regain confidence in interacting with the other sex “. The woman then focused on the criticisms received for telling this story: “I did it to have a media megaphone, and when I told this thing I had people who told me that storytelling would be good for me, they gave me a speech about rights, homosexuals, women, as if it is part of that package , you have the story and come on you will be successful. They thought it was being used to speed up a TV program, but what do we need to answer to these? ».

